“Paco Rabanne had a daring and provocative vision”: the fashion world pays tribute to the Spanish designer
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, whose fans included Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian, has passed away.
Paco Rabanne, the architecture student-turned-fashion designer, has died at the age of 88.
The designer, whose famous fans included the Kardashians, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid, among throngs of others, is confirmed to have passed away by a spokesperson for Spanish group Puig, which controls the Paco Rabanne label he exited two decades ago.
A statement shared on the fashion house’s official Instagram account said: “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.
“Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.
“We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities.”
Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive officer of Puig, called Rabanne a “major personality in fashion” and paid tribute to his “daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic”.
Born in the Basque region of Spain, close to the city of San Sebastian, Rabanne was raised by his father, a colonel in the Republican military, and his mother, who worked as a seamstress for the Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga.
After studying architecture at Paris’s esteemed institute l’École Nationale des Beaux-Arts, during which time he earned money drawing fashion sketches, Rabanne established his namesake label in 1966.
He was one of the first fragrance designers – the Paco Rabanne fragrance for women Lady Million has been a bestseller since its debut in 2010 – to launch one of his products online in the mid-1990s. But in 1999, after several disturbing public outbursts, during which he claimed to have been 75,000 years old, he retired from fashion and was rarely seen in public again.
In recent years, along with the resurgence of popularity in nostalgia, Rabanne designs have proven popular with several stars in the public eye, which has reinvigorated the heritage label’s DNA.
