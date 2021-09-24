As the weather struggles to make up its mind, so too do we mere fashion-loving mortals. Do we go all-out and sport a fully insulated coat and run the risk of sweating profusely or do we dare to bare all sans any outerwear at all and potentially freeze to our early deaths?

It will come as music to your (potentially freezing) ears then that this autumn, layering has never been cooler, which is actually to say, warmer. Indeed, padded gilets have enjoyed a makeover of late thanks to the ascent of utilitarian fashion into the mainstream.

While once a fashion follower wouldn’t have gone within arm’s length of a padded gilet, the style set now can’t get enough of them. The way to wear them without stepping into young farmer territory is to pair them with dresses, jumpers, trousers and trainers that are box fresh. Think crisp wide-legged trousers and ice-white trainers and cool knit maxi dresses with plenty of gold bling. Keep it cool in a padded gilet; the only layering technique you need for autumn.