The season is changing: it’s time to get layering, and a gilet will be your fair-weather friend in the best of ways.
As the weather struggles to make up its mind, so too do we mere fashion-loving mortals. Do we go all-out and sport a fully insulated coat and run the risk of sweating profusely or do we dare to bare all sans any outerwear at all and potentially freeze to our early deaths?
It will come as music to your (potentially freezing) ears then that this autumn, layering has never been cooler, which is actually to say, warmer. Indeed, padded gilets have enjoyed a makeover of late thanks to the ascent of utilitarian fashion into the mainstream.
While once a fashion follower wouldn’t have gone within arm’s length of a padded gilet, the style set now can’t get enough of them. The way to wear them without stepping into young farmer territory is to pair them with dresses, jumpers, trousers and trainers that are box fresh. Think crisp wide-legged trousers and ice-white trainers and cool knit maxi dresses with plenty of gold bling. Keep it cool in a padded gilet; the only layering technique you need for autumn.
Essentiel Antwerp pink sleeveless puffer jacket
Inject a pop of pink into your winter-toned outfit with Essentiel Antwerp’s fuchsia puffer; perfect for pairing with navy and gold jewellery.
& Other Stories quilted gilet
For a coral quilted number, look to & Other Stories’ puffer, which is also available in a clutch of ditsy floral shades.
Reiss padded gilet
If you’re more of a minimalist maven, then Reiss’ camel-coloured padded gilet ought to be added to your winter wardrobe.
Cos zip-up puffer vest
Trust Cos to not miss a quilted beat. This belted black number just needs to be thrown on over a black turtleneck and a pair of wide-legged jeans.
H&M padded gilet
If you’re ready to usher in some bright and kaleidoscopic colours in the form of your padded gilet, then look to this mustard-toned puffer iteration.
Max Mara The Cube Treman quilted vest
Should you be in the market for making more of a statement with your gilet, then look to Max Mara’s burned toffee-toned iteration.
Shop Max Mara The Cube Treman quilted vest at MyTheresa, £560
Ted Baker Midelin sleeveless gilet
Creamy-coloured and crying out to be paired with all manner of white ensembles, Ted Baker’s sleeveless jacket has a tie waist and a funnel neck, making it perfect for keeping toasty.
Plumo pinstriped padded gilet
If you veer towards more of a white palette, then pair this pinstriped padded gilet with an all-white ensemble for serious style points.
By Walid Teddy patchwork padded gilet
Patchwork is back in fashion in a big way, and this padded gilet is the perfect way to usher in the trend if you’re unsure of it.
Shop By Walid Teddy patchwork padded gilet at Matches Fashion, £1,515
Images: courtesy of brands.