Padded gilets are the only way to wrap up in between seasons

The season is changing: it’s time to get layering, and a gilet will be your fair-weather friend in the best of ways.

As the weather struggles to make up its mind, so too do we mere fashion-loving mortals. Do we go all-out and sport a fully insulated coat and run the risk of sweating profusely or do we dare to bare all sans any outerwear at all and potentially freeze to our early deaths?

It will come as music to your (potentially freezing) ears then that this autumn, layering has never been cooler, which is actually to say, warmer. Indeed, padded gilets have enjoyed a makeover of late thanks to the ascent of utilitarian fashion into the mainstream.

While once a fashion follower wouldn’t have gone within arm’s length of a padded gilet, the style set now can’t get enough of them. The way to wear them without stepping into young farmer territory is to pair them with dresses, jumpers, trousers and trainers that are box fresh. Think crisp wide-legged trousers and ice-white trainers and cool knit maxi dresses with plenty of gold bling. Keep it cool in a padded gilet; the only layering technique you need for autumn. 

  • Essentiel Antwerp pink sleeveless puffer jacket

    Inject a pop of pink into your winter-toned outfit with Essentiel Antwerp’s fuchsia puffer; perfect for pairing with navy and gold jewellery.

    Shop Essentiel Antwerp pink sleeveless puffer jacket, £180

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories quilted gilet

    For a coral quilted number, look to & Other Stories’ puffer, which is also available in a clutch of ditsy floral shades.

    Shop & Other Stories quilted gilet, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Reiss padded gilet

    If you’re more of a minimalist maven, then Reiss’ camel-coloured padded gilet ought to be added to your winter wardrobe.

    Shop Reiss padded gilet, £90

    BUY NOW

  • Cos zip-up puffer vest

    Trust Cos to not miss a quilted beat. This belted black number just needs to be thrown on over a black turtleneck and a pair of wide-legged jeans.

    Shop Cos zip-up puffer vest, £59

    BUY NOW

