While puffa coats might be the ultimate winter warmer, the mass of fabric and bulky silhouette can be a little overwhelming. This season swap it for a chic padded or quilted jacket instead.

With with temperatures rapidly dropping, the prospect of a biting and chilly morning is pretty real and if you’re in a quandary as to how to keep snug without compromising on your workwear aesthetic, then you aren’t alone. 

Padded, thick jackets have gained in popularity in the past few years, with the likes of Moncler elevating the duvet style snuggle coat to new and fashionable heights. But if you find the silhouette not quite in-keeping with your blazer collection then you’ll be pleased to know that a spin off trend has emerged that will give you extra warmth without too much added fabric.

Prada a/w 2020
Prada a/w 2020

Lighter, quilted padded jackets are the item du jour. Although heavily padded puffer coats will still be very much on-trend as we head into winter, this lighter version of the trend is perfect for autumn weather. 

This season, inspiration has come from Chanel who offered up neatly quilted jacket shapes look both smart and stylish; the perfect autumnal layer. The trend has really taken hold and stores are filled with gorgeous quilted jackets.

Chanel a/w 2020
Chanel a/w 2020

If you’re determined to stick with your much-loved thick, padded winter jacket then take a leaf out of Prada’s book and add a waist cinching belt to help give you back some of your form so your coat doesn’t overwhelm you.

But if reading about this new trend has sparked a desire for more, you’re in the right place. From form fitting, country living-inspired styles to boxy, more waisted fits that will work with trousers or skirts: the padded and quilted jacket is the outerwear piece to invest in and add to your closet this season. Shop 11 of the best from this trend below. 

  • Arket

    Quilted jacket: Arket
    Quilted jacket: Arket

    This chic lightly padded jacket  features a shorter hemline making it great with skirts or trousers. The creamy colour is great for autumn too: pair it with a cream skirt and boots for the ultimate trans-seasonal look. 

    Shop Arket quilted jacket, £89

  • & Other Stories

    Quilted jacket: And Other Stories
    Quilted jacket: And Other Stories

    This gorgeous mint quilted boxy jacket is so chic. This sugary sweet layering piece will work well with casual weekend attire but will still look just as elegant over a silky blouse or dress for a smarter occasion. 

    Shop & Other Stories quilted jacket, £95

  • Weekday

    Quilted jacket: Weekday
    Quilted jacket: Weekday

    Fancy a pop of colour? Then look no further than this bold and bright blue quilted jacket. This is certainly going to brighten up those autumn mornings.

    Shop Weekday quilted jacket, £60

  • Ganni

    Quilted jacket: Ganni
    Quilted jacket: Ganni

    This longer line quilted coat features lightly ballooned sleeves and playful toggle front fastening. The khaki colour makes this coat a great neutral basic which you can perfectly pair with a tailored office look or jeans for a weekend trip to the pub. 

    Shop, Ganni quilted coat, £325

  • Violeta by Mango

    Quilted jacket: Violeta by Mango
    Quilted jacket: Violeta by Mango

    A lighter version of the traditional duvet style puffa coat, this plus size, thigh grazing quilted coat offers plenty of warmth but with a less overwhelming shape. The waist cinching belt will also help to add some curves when you’re all bundled up. 

    Shop Violeta by Mango plus size quilted coat, £79.99

  • Everlane

    Quilted jacket: Everlane
    Quilted jacket: Everlane

    This cotton coat with front patch pockets is a great layering piece and will work well with out neutral hues in your wardrobe. As it’s made of cotton, you could even wear it like a cardigan as it will be comfy and light.

    Shop, Everlane quilted jacket, £76

  • Anine Bing at Yaya Land

    Quilted jacket: Anine Bing at Yaya Land
    Quilted jacket: Anine Bing at Yaya Land

    The quilted jacket silhouette this season is as practical as it is stylish. Look out for boxy silhouettes with front patch pockets that give a nod to the country chic aesthetic of Barbour.

    Shop, Anine Bing at Yaya Land quilted jacket, £256

  • Sika

    Quilted jacket: Sika
    Quilted jacket: Sika

    This printed padded jacket is made fashioned out of handmade batik cotton. The gorgeous print makes this a fun and unique design to see you into the cooler months.  

    Shop Sika padded jacket, £235

  • Barbour at Liberty

    Quilted jacket: Barbour at Liberty
    Quilted jacket: Barbour at Liberty

    British heritage brand is one of several fashion brands that have managed to garner the loyalty and love of the royal family. While other quilted jackets of the season might take on more fashion forward shapes, a quilted Barbour jacket is a timeless classic. 

    Shop Barbour ar Liberty quilted jacket, £100

  • River Island

    Quilted jacket: River Island
    Quilted jacket: River Island

    Giving a bit more of a street wear aesthetic to the trend, River Island has combined faux leather quilted sleeves with a lightly padded jacket and a silhouette cinching belt to give this countryside aesthetic a city girl makeover. 

    Shop River Island quilted jacket, £70

  • Monki

    Quilted jacket: Monki
    Quilted jacket: Monki

    If you’re heading back to the office but don’t fancy sliding into your trusty trench coat quite yet, this lightly quilted, long line jacket from Monki will look great over a tailored trouser suit. 

    Shop, Monki long line quilted jacket, £65

Hero image: Getty/Arket

Further images: brand’s own

