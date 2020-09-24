All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
While classic duvet coats might be the ultimate winter warmer, the mass of fabric and bulky silhouette can be a little overwhelming. This season swap it for a longline padded or quilted jacket instead.
With with temperatures rapidly dropping, the prospect of a biting and chilly morning is pretty real and if you’re in a quandary as to how to keep snug without compromising on your workwear aesthetic, then you aren’t alone.
Padded, thick jackets have gained in popularity in the past few years, with the likes of Moncler elevating the duvet style snuggle coat to new and fashionable heights. But if you find the silhouette not quite in-keeping with your blazer collection then you’ll be pleased to know that a spin off trend has emerged that will give you extra warmth without too much added fabric.
Lighter, quilted padded jackets are the item du jour. Although heavily padded puffer coats will still be very much on-trend as we head into winter, this lighter version of the trend is perfect for autumn weather.
This season, inspiration has come from Chanel who offered up neatly quilted jacket shapes look both smart and stylish; the perfect autumnal layer. The trend has really taken hold and stores are filled with gorgeous quilted jackets.
If you’re determined to stick with your much-loved thick, padded winter jacket then take a leaf out of Prada’s book and add a waist cinching belt to help give you back some of your form so your coat doesn’t overwhelm you.
But if reading about this new trend has sparked a desire for more, you’re in the right place. From form fitting, country living-inspired styles to boxy, more waisted fits that will work with trousers or skirts: the padded and quilted jacket is the outerwear piece to invest in and add to your closet this season. Shop 11 of the best from this trend below.
White Stuff Sloane padded coat
This chic lightly padded jacket will make the perfect accoutrement to any winter outfit. Pair it with cream accessories for the ultimate trans-seasonal look.
Boden reversible quilted coat
This gorgeous khaki knee-length coat boasts a winter-perfect borg collar, which will add a certain je ne sais quoi to any and all seasonal outfits.
Marks & Spencer Collection recycled quilted coat
Fancy a pop of colour? Then look no further than this recycled quilted coat, which comes in both a navy and a cornflower blue.
Ganni quilted coat
This longer line quilted coat features lightly ballooned sleeves and playful toggle front fastening. The khaki colour makes this coat a great neutral basic which you can perfectly pair with a tailored office look or jeans for a weekend trip to the pub.
Second Female Buffie coat
A lighter version of the traditional duvet style puffa coat, this plus size, thigh grazing quilted coat offers plenty of warmth but with a less overwhelming shape. The waist cinching belt will also help to add some curves when you’re all bundled up.
Everlane
This cotton coat with front patch pockets is a great layering piece and will work well with out neutral hues in your wardrobe. As it’s made of cotton, you could even wear it like a cardigan as it will be comfy and light.
Anine Bing at Yaya Land
The quilted jacket silhouette this season is as practical as it is stylish. Look out for boxy silhouettes with front patch pockets that give a nod to the country chic aesthetic of Barbour.
Barbour at Liberty
British heritage brand is one of several fashion brands that have managed to garner the loyalty and love of the royal family. While other quilted jackets of the season might take on more fashion forward shapes, a quilted Barbour jacket is a timeless classic.
River Island
Giving a bit more of a street wear aesthetic to the trend, River Island has combined faux leather quilted sleeves with a lightly padded jacket and a silhouette cinching belt to give this countryside aesthetic a city girl makeover.
