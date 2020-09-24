Padded, thick jackets have gained in popularity in the past few years, with the likes of Moncler elevating the duvet style snuggle coat to new and fashionable heights. But if you find the silhouette not quite in-keeping with your blazer collection then you’ll be pleased to know that a spin off trend has emerged that will give you extra warmth without too much added fabric.

With with temperatures rapidly dropping, the prospect of a biting and chilly morning is pretty real and if you’re in a quandary as to how to keep snug without compromising on your workwear aesthetic, then you aren’t alone.

Lighter, quilted padded jackets are the item du jour. Although heavily padded puffer coats will still be very much on-trend as we head into winter, this lighter version of the trend is perfect for autumn weather.

This season, inspiration has come from Chanel who offered up neatly quilted jacket shapes look both smart and stylish; the perfect autumnal layer. The trend has really taken hold and stores are filled with gorgeous quilted jackets.

If you’re determined to stick with your much-loved thick, padded winter jacket then take a leaf out of Prada’s book and add a waist cinching belt to help give you back some of your form so your coat doesn’t overwhelm you.

But if reading about this new trend has sparked a desire for more, you’re in the right place. From form fitting, country living-inspired styles to boxy, more waisted fits that will work with trousers or skirts: the padded and quilted jacket is the outerwear piece to invest in and add to your closet this season. Shop 11 of the best from this trend below.