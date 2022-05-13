Paloma Elsesser teams up with Miaou for a size-inclusive summer capsule range of dreams
The catwalk superstar has joined forces with It-brand Miaou on a size-inclusive collection filled with corsets, co-ords, and lots of colour.
The corset has undergone some image rehabilitation in recent years thanks to Bridgerton, and being embraced by fashion’s most famous faces, or should we say waists, but one blind spot has consistently been its lack of size-inclusivity.
Among the swathes of corsetry that have supported the most in-demand models of the moment – including Gigi, Bella et al – there have been very few available in extended sizing. Until now, that is.
Model of the moment Paloma Elsesser has joined forces with Los Angeles brand Miaou on a 54-piece capsule collection that offers extended sizing from XS to 4XL.
This marks the first time Miaou – the fashion girl’s 00s-inspired label of choice – has dipped its toe into plus-sizes.
Miaou was founded in 2016 by Parsons graduate Alexia Elkaim, who cut her teeth at fashion bibles CR Fashion Book and V magazine. Writing on Instagram, Elkaim said: “We wanted to create a collection that resonated with more body types and made each of our muses feel sexy, iconic, and empowered.
“This collection offers a glimpse into who we are as people, as well as friends and serves as a testament to how we’ve grown together to create something to share with you all.”
While Elsesser is commonly referred to as a plus-size model, she actually wears a UK size 16, which is the UK average dress size. Let’s hope this capsule collection is the first of many that makes the industry size itself up for once and for all.
The Paloma x Miaou collection is available to shop now. Prices start from £105.
Images: courtesy of Miaou.