The corset has undergone some image rehabilitation in recent years thanks to Bridgerton, and being embraced by fashion’s most famous faces, or should we say waists, but one blind spot has consistently been its lack of size-inclusivity.

Among the swathes of corsetry that have supported the most in-demand models of the moment – including Gigi, Bella et al – there have been very few available in extended sizing. Until now, that is.