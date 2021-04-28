And now, it’s making its Barcelona Fashion Week debut with a genderless collection modelled by both women and men for the first time to prove that Paloma Wool can be worn by anybody, anywhere.

“These pieces were designed during lockdown last year in Barcelona, from March to June,” Lanna explains over the phone from her home in the Spanish city. “My team and I grew up in the 90s, and looking back and creating from that time brought us together.”

Indeed, the result is a collection peppered with nostalgic references; all platform sandals, tattoo prints reminiscent of the era’s stick-on tattoos and figure-hugging co-ordinating looks. While Paloma Wool has presented genderless collections since its inception, for Lanna, it was important to incorporate “different pieces on different bodies to show they are created for whoever wants to wear them.”

It would be an understatement to claim that Paloma Wool has taken off in a year during which many of us have hardly moved from the same pair of swaddling sweats in which we entered lockdown 1.0 last March, but the last year has been one of its most formative. With endorsements from Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson, as well as a clutch of Spanish art supremos, Paloma Wool has cemented its status in the industry.