“Treating yourself is one small thing that is within your control that you can do to produce those feelings of pleasure, because our everyday pleasures such as going to the gym or going to a bar or going to the cinema were taken away from us,” she adds.

Providing our frazzled minds with distractions was another factor involved in the rise of treat brain. The hit of dopamine from buying something new helped divert our attentions from surging death tolls and shoddy government decisions. Treating ourselves to try and normalise life just that little bit paved the way for increased spending. One of grief expert Julia Samuel’s quintet of tips for coping with the anxiety caused by the pandemic that she shared with the Financial Times was to “give yourself intentional treats”.

That’s not to say that everybody has been plagued by treat brain. Danielle Gold was made redundant in summer 2020, so the pandemic for her meant tightening the purse strings and being less extravagant. Instead of spending her money on yoga mats, nail varnish and shoes, Gold was one of the many who contributed to the spike in alcohol sales in 2020.

“I still wanted and needed to distract myself, but I couldn’t justify spending money on those sorts of things,” she says. “Instead, I’d buy nice wine and food, which was still more than I could afford.”