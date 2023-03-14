All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
They may not save you from a falling plane, but they’re sure to lift up your style.
Another day, another dress trend, but this one we didn’t really see coming. After all, parachute strings and style staples don’t seem like a match made in fashion’s favour, but we think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
While the name parachute string dress may sound slightly strange, it’s a style you’ve probably seen before. In fact, keen fashion fans may have spotted them in the spring/summer 2023 collections of Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney or Róhe, but perhaps you hadn’t given a name to the trend.
You may also like
11 office-friendly shirt dresses that are simple yet chic
Forgetting everything you’d imagine a parachute-designed dress to look like – khaki colours, ready-to-grab ropes and a whole host of fabric – these styles are sleek and sophisticated. And the string adds just a small statement to create a really ruched look.
Coming in a whole host of colours, from yellow to green, we’ve found nine high-street styles to mark as must-haves. So if you fancy jumping on this playful trend, keep reading below.
FP One Natasha thermal dress
In a waffle knit, this dress is wonderfully warm without being too bundled up. One simple parachute string sits at the hip for added dimension, just touching on the trend with a laid-back look.
AllSaints Alexia Isabella silk-blend midi dress
Whether worn as a wedding guest outfit, to work or on the beach, this playful pattern will perk up any wardrobe. And the small parachute string just perfectly plays with the proportions of the top.
I Saw It First Plus exclusive knitted ruched tie side mini dress in blue
Subtly touching on the parachute string style trend, this simple knitted dress has one side seam that makes a small statement.
Shop I Saw It First Plus exclusive knitted ruched tie side mini dress in blue at Asos, £35
H&M voluminous dress
Bright and bold, this green dress commands attention and plays with the parachute string style to add those XXL sleeves.
& Other Stories slim-fit ruched dress
Possibly our favourite pick of the bunch, this silky-feel dress is seriously sophisticated, with the ruched string front adding extra style.
Warehouse square neck ruched midi dress
Our beloved Warehouse wonder also comes in black for those looking for a slightly less striking style.
Allsaints x Asos exclusive parachute midi dress in washed black
Collaborating on an exclusive dress design, AllSaints and Asos have really leaned into the parachute trend. With an extra large skirt combined with string-like straps, it couldn’t be more perfect for those easy breezy style days.
Shop Allsaints x Asos exclusive parachute midi dress in washed black, £111.50
& Other Stories fitted ruched midi dress
Green dresses are having a moment, and this is one standout style. In a lightweight mesh with all-over ruching and two string parachute strings running across the front, there’s a lot going on, and yet it just works.
Warehouse square neck ruched midi dress
Leave it to Warehouse to create a runway-inspired look at a high-street price. A pretty colour, statement parachute string details and crafty cut-outs, what more could we ask for?
Images: courtesy of brands