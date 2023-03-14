Another day, another dress trend, but this one we didn’t really see coming. After all, parachute strings and style staples don’t seem like a match made in fashion’s favour, but we think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

While the name parachute string dress may sound slightly strange, it’s a style you’ve probably seen before. In fact, keen fashion fans may have spotted them in the spring/summer 2023 collections of Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney or Róhe, but perhaps you hadn’t given a name to the trend.