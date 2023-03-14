Stylist parachute dresses

Parachute string dresses are the style to know now: here are 9 high street finds

They may not save you from a falling plane, but they’re sure to lift up your style.

Another day, another dress trend, but this one we didn’t really see coming. After all, parachute strings and style staples don’t seem like a match made in fashion’s favour, but we think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

While the name parachute string dress may sound slightly strange, it’s a style you’ve probably seen before. In fact, keen fashion fans may have spotted them in the spring/summer 2023 collections of Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney or Róhe, but perhaps you hadn’t given a name to the trend. 

Forgetting everything you’d imagine a parachute-designed dress to look like – khaki colours, ready-to-grab ropes and a whole host of fabric – these styles are sleek and sophisticated. And the string adds just a small statement to create a really ruched look.

Coming in a whole host of colours, from yellow to green, we’ve found nine high-street styles to mark as must-haves. So if you fancy jumping on this playful trend, keep reading below.

  • & Other Stories slim-fit ruched dress

    Ruched silky dress
    & Other Stories slim-fit ruched dress

    Possibly our favourite pick of the bunch, this silky-feel dress is seriously sophisticated, with the ruched string front adding extra style.

    Shop & Other Stories slim-fit ruched dress, £95

  • Warehouse square neck ruched midi dress

    Black ruched cut-out dress
    Warehouse square neck ruched midi dress

    Our beloved Warehouse wonder also comes in black for those looking for a slightly less striking style.

    Shop Warehouse square neck ruched midi dress, £55

  • Allsaints x Asos exclusive parachute midi dress in washed black

    Black parachute dress
    Allsaints x Asos exclusive parachute midi dress in washed black

    Collaborating on an exclusive dress design, AllSaints and Asos have really leaned into the parachute trend. With an extra large skirt combined with string-like straps, it couldn’t be more perfect for those easy breezy style days.

    Shop Allsaints x Asos exclusive parachute midi dress in washed black, £111.50

  • & Other Stories fitted ruched midi dress

    green ruched midi dress
    & Other Stories fitted ruched midi dress

    Green dresses are having a moment, and this is one standout style. In a lightweight mesh with all-over ruching and two string parachute strings running across the front, there’s a lot going on, and yet it just works.

    Shop & Other Stories fitted ruched midi dress, £85

  • Warehouse square neck ruched midi dress

    Yellow ruched cut out dress
    Warehouse square neck ruched midi dress

    Leave it to Warehouse to create a runway-inspired look at a high-street price. A pretty colour, statement parachute string details and crafty cut-outs, what more could we ask for?

    Shop Warehouse square neck ruched midi dress, £55

