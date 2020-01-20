Dior’s couture show just made an incredibly powerful feminist statement

Today marks the beginning of Paris Haute-Couture Fashion Week. To me and you that means the start of the big, frothy, incredible dresses that are about to hit your Instagram feed. For industry insiders, couture is the very best in innovation and design a house has to offer, where looks are created from the absolute finest materials money can buy and are constructed by the best ateliers in the world.

What you see on the catwalk is an example of the dress you will own, but if you choose to buy a couture dress then it will be made exactly to measure… by hand. Which is precisely why couture looks demand such high price points, with some dresses even reaching the hundreds of thousands.