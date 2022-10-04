5 things we learned from Paris Fashion Week

In case we needed any more confirmation that fashion was back after a series of pandemic-related hiatuses, the recent spring/summer 2023 season has provided a bounty of evidence.

From colour and texture galore in Copenhagen to the return of big names on the schedule in New York, brands have used this season to reassert their ethos and DNA to the industry and the world, and few cities’ showcases have exemplified this re-emergence more so than Paris.

The final week-long showcase in the fashion month calendar, Paris Fashion Week attracts industry sentinels and gatekeepers alike to celebrate the upcoming collections of some of the fashion realm’s most exciting and talked-about brands.

This season has been no exception. From a new recruit to the Balmain army to a mudslide of a show, quite literally, for Balenciaga – this is everything you need to know from Paris Fashion Week.