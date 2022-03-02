The street style at Paris Fashion Week is proof that basics needn't be boring

Now that we’re in the throes of the final week of fashion month, the industry’s denizens that grace the front row with their impeccably-clad presence are unsurprisingly continuing to serve look after look.

So far this season, the street style in London has been its usual colourful self, in Milan, it focused on the embrace of statement accessories, and over the two days that have elapsed already of Paris Fashion Week, it would appear that the street style set are lending a whole new meaning to the term basics.

While for you and I the term might connote pared-back staples that form the backbone of an outfit rather than the muscle, for those gracing the streets of Paris, basics have taken on an attention-grabbing form. Trousers are chartreuse, jackets are emerald, hats are tangerine.