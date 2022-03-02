Paris Fashion Week street style: the best looks
Fashion

The street style at Paris Fashion Week is proof that basics needn't be boring

Blazers, trousers and T-shirts come in all shapes and sizes and, if the street style at PFW is anything to go by, colours. 

Now that we’re in the throes of the final week of fashion month, the industry’s denizens that grace the front row with their impeccably-clad presence are unsurprisingly continuing to serve look after look.

So far this season, the street style in London has been its usual colourful self, in Milan, it focused on the embrace of statement accessories, and over the two days that have elapsed already of Paris Fashion Week, it would appear that the street style set are lending a whole new meaning to the term basics.

While for you and I the term might connote pared-back staples that form the backbone of an outfit rather than the muscle, for those gracing the streets of Paris, basics have taken on an attention-grabbing form. Trousers are chartreuse, jackets are emerald, hats are tangerine

As the old adage goes, why blend in, when you can stand out? And these street style looks are proof that embracing outré basics has never looked so good.

  • Paris Fashion Week street style: the best looks
    The best street style at Paris Fashion Week autumn/winter 2022.
  • Paris Fashion Week street style: the best looks
    The best street style at Paris Fashion Week autumn/winter 2022.
  • Paris Fashion Week street style: the best looks
    The best street style at Paris Fashion Week autumn/winter 2022.
  • Paris Fashion Week street style: the best looks
    The best street style at Paris Fashion Week autumn/winter 2022.
  • Paris Fashion Week street style: the best looks
    The best street style at Paris Fashion Week autumn/winter 2022.
  • Paris Fashion Week street style: the best looks
    The best street style at Paris Fashion Week autumn/winter 2022.
  • Paris Fashion Week street style: the best looks
    The best street style at Paris Fashion Week autumn/winter 2022.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of Getty and Noor & Zee.