Now that the fashion week baton has been passed to Paris for the final leg of the four-week marathon, all eyes are on the French capital for the trends that the city will predict big things for next year.

So far on the agenda there’s been Saint Laurent’s high-octane offering, which made the case for tucking one’s clutch bags in the waistband of your jeans as opposed to – God forbid – actually holding it, and Dior’s disco-ready 60s-inspired collection, which was brimming with kaleidoscopic retro silhouettes.

But it’s not just on the catwalks that fashion is being interpreted; there are as many style statements being made off the runway as there are on, thanks to the horde of street style stars that are gracing the streets of Paris in their show-stopping ensembles. From chic and sharp to bold and bright, there’s a little bit of inspiration for everybody on the streets of Paris Fashion Week; these are a few of our favourites.