Paris Couture Week is known for a lot of things: Celine Dion serving up the best street style of her life (her notable absence this year of course hasn’t gone unnoticed), an influx of celebrities teetering out the of Le Bristol hotel in the most exquisite outfits, and the world’s wealthiest women sitting front row, making mental shopping lists of the made-to-order pieces that are about to garner their already incredible wardrobes.

But the thing that sets Couture fashion week apart from the rest of the international shows, is the dresses. Oh my, the dresses: it is sky is the limit fashion (which naturally works hand in hand with sky is the limit budget). Couture collections are walking pieces of art, often taking hundreds even thousands of hours to make just a single piece.