9 party suits that are perfect for when a dress feels like too much

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
On the rare occasion that a dress just doesn’t quite scratch the sartorial itch, a two-piece, party-ready suit might be just what the doctor ordered.
When it comes to festive dressing, it’s not always the glitziest affair of them all.
Of all the occasions of the year, the pressure to look great and glamorous and glitzy can be overpowered by the fact that it’s cold, your feet hurt from wearing heels too often and you’re so very tired. The solution on these evenings? A two-piece party suit.
For the occasions when a dress feels like too much bother, but anything else would be seen as too casual, a party suit is the style set-approved way of approaching party dressing that’s both cool and comfortable in equal measure.
Luckily for us, this season the return of the two-piece party suit is also accompanied by the renaissance of the decidedly retro platform heel, meaning festive dressing has never looked easier.
Either opt for a party suit in a colour that pops (think jewel tones) or a fit that accentuates, pop on a pair of platforms and there you have it: a party outfit ready to dance the night away.
Dorothy Perkins satin split jacket and trousers
Available in both a plum and a navy hue, Dorothy Perkins’ silky two-piece suits are perfect for effortless party dressing.
Shop Dorothy Perkins satin split jacket and trousers, from £22.40
Whistles Savine collarless blazer and trousers
The best part about party suits is that you’re investing in two separate pieces, which will work together apart as well as together. Amp this brown number up with hot pink accessories and gold bling.
Shop Whistles Savine collarless blazer and trousers, from £199
LK Bennett Marta green linen suit
In a popping shade of emerald green, LK Bennett’s impossible-to-ignore suit will transition you seamlessly from winter to spring and beyond.
Zara jacquard suit
Bright bursts of turquoise are everywhere this winter, but none do it better than Zara, whose jacquard two-piece suit is party perfection.
Monsoon Rowan paisley stretch velvet suit
Monsoon’s paisley-print Rowan suit is one of its bestsellers and, really, is it any surprise? Pair with black platform sandals or boots to really rev it up a notch.
Boden Rosebury velvet suit
Boden’s impossibly chic velvet two-piece just needs a killer pair of heels (micro or platform) and a cool clutch to be a Belle-of-the-ball worthy outfit.
& Other Stories boxy suit
Bright and unapologetic injections of purple are the perfect way to elevate a festive-time outfit. Pair this amethyst-coloured suit with gold jewellery to really make it pop.
Asos Design premium sequin suit
Should you have any winter weddings lined up, or anything else that requires a seriously put-together ensemble, look no further than a two-piece like this one, which is adorned with iridescent sequins.
Ivy Ekong pearl blue velvet suit
Does it get any better than pearl-embellished velvet? No, it doesn’t, and designer Ivy Ekong knows that all too well. Opt for a bold winter lip and your favourite pair of heels to really make this two-piece sing.
Images: courtesy of brands.