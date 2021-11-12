9 party suits that are perfect for when a dress feels like too much

When it comes to festive dressing, it’s not always the glitziest affair of them all.

Of all the occasions of the year, the pressure to look great and glamorous and glitzy can be overpowered by the fact that it’s cold, your feet hurt from wearing heels too often and you’re so very tired. The solution on these evenings? A two-piece party suit.

For the occasions when a dress feels like too much bother, but anything else would be seen as too casual, a party suit is the style set-approved way of approaching party dressing that’s both cool and comfortable in equal measure.

Luckily for us, this season the return of the two-piece party suit is also accompanied by the renaissance of the decidedly retro platform heel, meaning festive dressing has never looked easier.