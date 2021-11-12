Party outfits 2021: what to wear to party in when you don't want a dress

9 party suits that are perfect for when a dress feels like too much

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

On the rare occasion that a dress just doesn’t quite scratch the sartorial itch, a two-piece, party-ready suit might be just what the doctor ordered.

When it comes to festive dressing, it’s not always the glitziest affair of them all.

Of all the occasions of the year, the pressure to look great and glamorous and glitzy can be overpowered by the fact that it’s cold, your feet hurt from wearing heels too often and you’re so very tired. The solution on these evenings? A two-piece party suit.

For the occasions when a dress feels like too much bother, but anything else would be seen as too casual, a party suit is the style set-approved way of approaching party dressing that’s both cool and comfortable in equal measure.

Luckily for us, this season the return of the two-piece party suit is also accompanied by the renaissance of the decidedly retro platform heel, meaning festive dressing has never looked easier.

Either opt for a party suit in a colour that pops (think jewel tones) or a fit that accentuates, pop on a pair of platforms and there you have it: a party outfit ready to dance the night away. 

You may also like

Party season dressing: “I hate traditional 'festive' fashion – this is what I wear during party season instead”

  • Monsoon Rowan paisley stretch velvet suit

    Party outfits 2021: what to wear to party in when you don't want a dress
    Monsoon Rowan paisley stretch velvet suit

    Monsoon’s paisley-print Rowan suit is one of its bestsellers and, really, is it any surprise? Pair with black platform sandals or boots to really rev it up a notch.

    Shop Monsoon Rowan paisley stretch velvet suit, £80

    BUY NOW

  • Boden Rosebury velvet suit

    Party outfits 2021: what to wear to party in when you don't want a dress
    Boden Rosebury velvet suit

    Boden’s impossibly chic velvet two-piece just needs a killer pair of heels (micro or platform) and a cool clutch to be a Belle-of-the-ball worthy outfit.

    Shop Boden Rosebury velvet suit, from £68

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories boxy suit

    Party outfits 2021: what to wear to party in when you don't want a dress
    & Other Stories boxy suit

    Bright and unapologetic injections of purple are the perfect way to elevate a festive-time outfit. Pair this amethyst-coloured suit with gold jewellery to really make it pop.

    Shop & Other Stories boxy suit, from £120

    BUY NOW

  • Asos Design premium sequin suit

    Party outfits 2021: what to wear to party in when you don't want a dress
    Asos Design premium sequin suit

    Should you have any winter weddings lined up, or anything else that requires a seriously put-together ensemble, look no further than a two-piece like this one, which is adorned with iridescent sequins.

    Shop Asos Design premium sequin suit, from £45

    BUY NOW

  • Ivy Ekong pearl blue velvet suit

    Party outfits 2021: what to wear to party in when you don't want a dress
    Ivy Ekong pearl blue velvet suit

    Does it get any better than pearl-embellished velvet? No, it doesn’t, and designer Ivy Ekong knows that all too well. Opt for a bold winter lip and your favourite pair of heels to really make this two-piece sing.

    Shop Ivy Ekong pearl blue velvet suit, £165

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article