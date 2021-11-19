Party fashion: 11 long-sleeved mini dresses that are perfect for dancing the night away in

The mini is having a moment, with brands across the board endorsing sky-scraping hems once again. 

In the pantheon of partywear, from jumpsuits to trousers, skirts to sequins, there is always something – no matter how big or, in this case, small, that can appease somebody’s exacting standards.

It’s precisely on the subject of teeny-weeny things that I come with news: long-sleeved mini dresses are having one of the biggest moments of 2021, which is great news because party season is about to come knocking, so who wouldn’t want the most popular and free-loving of minis to wear to out on the town? 

According to Lyst, searches for mini dresses and their free-wheeling vertiginous hems have spiked in recent weeks, which is no surprise given their ubiquity in all manner of brands’ winter collections. For Rixo, the long-sleeved mini was reimagined into a polka dot and lip print-adorned number, while Ganni’s riff on the trend was a plisse tiger-print frock.

The beauty of the long-sleeved mini, of course, plays into the old school fashion adage of never having both your arms and legs on display at the same time. Let your arms stay toasty while your legs dance the night away in their most fun frock to date. Simply add a smile, your favourite dancing shoes and the world, as they say, is your oyster. 

  • Rixo Lia dress

    Party fashion: 11 long-sleeved mini dresses that are perfect for dancing the night away in
    Rixo Lia dress

    Rixo’s freshest and arguably most fashion-forward print comes smattered with scarlet pouts and black and white polka dots.

    Shop Rixo Lia dress, £265

    BUY NOW

  • Ganni pleated Georgette mini dress

    Party fashion: 11 long-sleeved mini dresses that are perfect for dancing the night away in
    Ganni pleated Georgette mini dress

    Animal print of any kind is never, ever a bad idea and this tiger-esque high-neck number is proof. Pair with your favourite stomper boots and quilted coat for ultimate style points.

    Shop Ganni pleated Georgette mini dress, £175

    BUY NOW

  • Kai Collective Gaia mini dress

    Party fashion: 11 long-sleeved mini dresses that are perfect for dancing the night away in
    Kai Collective Gaia mini dress

    Kai Collective’s long-sleeved minis are the best in the game, most notably its cult-status Gaia dress, which has amassed a serious following for obvious reasons.

    Shop Kai Collective Gaia mini dress, £120

    BUY NOW

  • Claudie Pierlot sweater dress

    Party fashion: 11 long-sleeved mini dresses that are perfect for dancing the night away in
    Claudie Pierlot sweater dress

    Just because the mini is back, it need not mean that you have to sacrifice on your new-found love of comfort; simply embrace a mini sweater dress instead.

    Shop Claudie Pierlot sweater dress, £219

    BUY NOW

  • River Island red belted mini dress

    Party fashion: 11 long-sleeved mini dresses that are perfect for dancing the night away in
    River Island red belted mini dress

    Red is never a bad idea when it comes to festive fashion, but particularly this statement scarlet mini with its retro fluted sleeves and diamante-encrusted belt.

    Shop River Island red belted mini dress, £42

    BUY NOW

  • French Connection Zelka Alanna jersey mini dress

    Party fashion: 11 long-sleeved mini dresses that are perfect for dancing the night away in
    French Connection Zelka Alanna jersey mini dress

    Whip those strappy heels out of retirement and embrace them with a pretty floral mini dress for party season. All that’s left to add is a statement jacket, et voila.

    Shop French Connection Zelka Alanna jersey mini dress, £85

    BUY NOW

