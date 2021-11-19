In the pantheon of partywear, from jumpsuits to trousers, skirts to sequins, there is always something – no matter how big or, in this case, small, that can appease somebody’s exacting standards.

It’s precisely on the subject of teeny-weeny things that I come with news: long-sleeved mini dresses are having one of the biggest moments of 2021, which is great news because party season is about to come knocking, so who wouldn’t want the most popular and free-loving of minis to wear to out on the town?