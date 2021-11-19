All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The mini is having a moment, with brands across the board endorsing sky-scraping hems once again.
In the pantheon of partywear, from jumpsuits to trousers, skirts to sequins, there is always something – no matter how big or, in this case, small, that can appease somebody’s exacting standards.
It’s precisely on the subject of teeny-weeny things that I come with news: long-sleeved mini dresses are having one of the biggest moments of 2021, which is great news because party season is about to come knocking, so who wouldn’t want the most popular and free-loving of minis to wear to out on the town?
According to Lyst, searches for mini dresses and their free-wheeling vertiginous hems have spiked in recent weeks, which is no surprise given their ubiquity in all manner of brands’ winter collections. For Rixo, the long-sleeved mini was reimagined into a polka dot and lip print-adorned number, while Ganni’s riff on the trend was a plisse tiger-print frock.
The beauty of the long-sleeved mini, of course, plays into the old school fashion adage of never having both your arms and legs on display at the same time. Let your arms stay toasty while your legs dance the night away in their most fun frock to date. Simply add a smile, your favourite dancing shoes and the world, as they say, is your oyster.
Rixo Lia dress
Rixo’s freshest and arguably most fashion-forward print comes smattered with scarlet pouts and black and white polka dots.
Ganni pleated Georgette mini dress
Animal print of any kind is never, ever a bad idea and this tiger-esque high-neck number is proof. Pair with your favourite stomper boots and quilted coat for ultimate style points.
Kai Collective Gaia mini dress
Kai Collective’s long-sleeved minis are the best in the game, most notably its cult-status Gaia dress, which has amassed a serious following for obvious reasons.
Zara printed satin dress
For the days when you feel like you just have nothing to really wear, look to Zara’s throw-on-and-go red leopard mini.
Nobody's Child Curve Tessie mini dress
With a pretty, celestial print, Nobody’s Child’s long-sleeved shirt dress is the perfect in-between piece for day-to-dusk dressing.
Ted Baker Karlie tiered mini dress
Struggling to find a dress that ticks all of your boxes? Look to Ted Baker, whose dress game is undeniably strong this winter.
Reformation Cammi polka-dot crepe mini dress
With a pretty sweetheart neckline and polka dot pattern, Reformation’s crepe mini dress is perfect for wearing with knee-high boots. Make a splash, why don’t you?
Shop Reformation Cammi polka-dot crepe mini dress at Selfridges, £248
Free People Bronx and Banco Gigi blazer dress
A blazer dress is never a bad idea when it comes to effortless outfits that pack a punch and this crisp white number is a case in point.
Claudie Pierlot sweater dress
Just because the mini is back, it need not mean that you have to sacrifice on your new-found love of comfort; simply embrace a mini sweater dress instead.
River Island red belted mini dress
Red is never a bad idea when it comes to festive fashion, but particularly this statement scarlet mini with its retro fluted sleeves and diamante-encrusted belt.
French Connection Zelka Alanna jersey mini dress
Whip those strappy heels out of retirement and embrace them with a pretty floral mini dress for party season. All that’s left to add is a statement jacket, et voila.
