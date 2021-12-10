Christmas party pieces in Pantone's 2022 colour Very Peri
Fashion

5 Pantone-approved things to party in this winter that will be hot next year

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Pantone has unveiled its colour for 2022 as ‘Very Peri’ which, by all estimations, is *the* go-to party hue.  

We’ve had Living Coral, Classic Blue, Ultimate Grey and Illuminating Yellow, and now, in anticipation of the new year, Pantone has unveiled its colour of 2022 as ‘Very Peri’.

Fusing the calming tranquillity of blue with a dash of the fire of red, the periwinkle-violet hybrid embraces, according to Pantone, exactly what we’re hoping our 2022 selves will emulate: carefree confidence and a daring curiosity.

“We are living in transformative times,” Pantone says of the choice. “Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways.” 

You may also like

Party season dressing: “I hate traditional 'festive' fashion – this is what I wear during party season instead”

The calming, yet regal hue isn’t just great for encouraging confidence though, it’s also a go-to, must-have shade for the upcoming party season, even if the parties are virtual once again.

The elegance of the lavender married with the punchiness of the blue makes for a shade that is something of a chameleon. Wear it with all-black and it will lend a helping hand in the form of colour or, if you prefer to err on the side of statement-making, weave it into an outfit already bursting with colour.  

Ahead are a quintet of Very Peri pieces that come not only Pantone-approved but party-ready too. 

You may also like

Winter fashion: the cosy accessories that will spice up all of your cold-weather outfits

  • Samsøe Samsøe Henny skirt

    Christmas party pieces in Pantone's 2022 colour Very Peri
    Samsøe Samsøe Henny skirt

    Sequins are never a bad idea and this periwinkle blue midi is proof. Wear with a Peter Pan-collared shirt and blingy earrings for a virtual get-together, or throw on with towering gold platforms for a night on the town.

    Shop Samsøe Samsøe Henny skirt at Trouva, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Staud Buxton top

    Christmas party pieces in Pantone's 2022 colour Very Peri
    Staud Buxton top

    Staud’s Buxton knitted top not only channels fashion’s favourite current era, the 90s, but also comes Pantone-approved in a wishy-washy periwinkle blue shade.

    Shop Staud Buxton top at E.N.D. Clothing, £189

    BUY NOW

  • Alohas bicolour lilac boots

    Christmas party pieces in Pantone's 2022 colour Very Peri
    Alohas bicolour lilac boots

    Alohas are the fashion set’s footwear brand of choice thanks to its retro silhouettes and punchy shades. Its bicolour lilac boots marry Very Peri with a deliciously whimsical sky blue; the colour marriage we didn’t know we needed.

    Shop Alohas bicolour lilac boots, £192

    BUY NOW

  • River Island feather shoulder bag

    Christmas party pieces in Pantone's 2022 colour Very Peri
    River Island feather shoulder bag

    When it comes to festive fashion, you can never go wrong with feathers. This small, fluffy pouch will lend not only some fun and frivolity to an ensemble, but will also tick that all-important Very Peri Pantone box.

    Shop River Island feather shoulder bag, £24

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories organic blend cotton sweatshirt

    Christmas party pieces in Pantone's 2022 colour Very Peri
    & Other Stories organic blend cotton sweatshirt

    If festive parties are relegated to Zoom once again, don’t be afraid to wear just a sweatshirt with a pair of statement earrings. Keep it cool and cosy in Very Peri.

    Shop & Other Stories organic blend cotton sweatshirt at Asos, £28

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.