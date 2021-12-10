5 Pantone-approved things to party in this winter that will be hot next year
Pantone has unveiled its colour for 2022 as ‘Very Peri’ which, by all estimations, is *the* go-to party hue.
We’ve had Living Coral, Classic Blue, Ultimate Grey and Illuminating Yellow, and now, in anticipation of the new year, Pantone has unveiled its colour of 2022 as ‘Very Peri’.
Fusing the calming tranquillity of blue with a dash of the fire of red, the periwinkle-violet hybrid embraces, according to Pantone, exactly what we’re hoping our 2022 selves will emulate: carefree confidence and a daring curiosity.
“We are living in transformative times,” Pantone says of the choice. “Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways.”
The calming, yet regal hue isn’t just great for encouraging confidence though, it’s also a go-to, must-have shade for the upcoming party season, even if the parties are virtual once again.
The elegance of the lavender married with the punchiness of the blue makes for a shade that is something of a chameleon. Wear it with all-black and it will lend a helping hand in the form of colour or, if you prefer to err on the side of statement-making, weave it into an outfit already bursting with colour.
Ahead are a quintet of Very Peri pieces that come not only Pantone-approved but party-ready too.
Samsøe Samsøe Henny skirt
Sequins are never a bad idea and this periwinkle blue midi is proof. Wear with a Peter Pan-collared shirt and blingy earrings for a virtual get-together, or throw on with towering gold platforms for a night on the town.
Staud Buxton top
Staud’s Buxton knitted top not only channels fashion’s favourite current era, the 90s, but also comes Pantone-approved in a wishy-washy periwinkle blue shade.
Alohas bicolour lilac boots
Alohas are the fashion set’s footwear brand of choice thanks to its retro silhouettes and punchy shades. Its bicolour lilac boots marry Very Peri with a deliciously whimsical sky blue; the colour marriage we didn’t know we needed.
River Island feather shoulder bag
When it comes to festive fashion, you can never go wrong with feathers. This small, fluffy pouch will lend not only some fun and frivolity to an ensemble, but will also tick that all-important Very Peri Pantone box.
& Other Stories organic blend cotton sweatshirt
If festive parties are relegated to Zoom once again, don’t be afraid to wear just a sweatshirt with a pair of statement earrings. Keep it cool and cosy in Very Peri.
Shop & Other Stories organic blend cotton sweatshirt at Asos, £28
Images: courtesy of brands.