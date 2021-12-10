We’ve had Living Coral, Classic Blue, Ultimate Grey and Illuminating Yellow, and now, in anticipation of the new year, Pantone has unveiled its colour of 2022 as ‘Very Peri’.

Fusing the calming tranquillity of blue with a dash of the fire of red, the periwinkle-violet hybrid embraces, according to Pantone, exactly what we’re hoping our 2022 selves will emulate: carefree confidence and a daring curiosity.

“We are living in transformative times,” Pantone says of the choice. “Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways.”