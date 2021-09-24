15 party outfit ideas, inspired by the spring/summer 2022 collections

Now that parties, and indeed the season to party, is hurtling full-throttle towards us, it’s time we turned our attention away from cosy wares and more towards daring disco-ready dresses and picture-perfect party pieces.

But given that some – nay, all – of us have forgotten how we previously adorned our bodies each and every day with all manner of clothes, it’s only natural that the past 18 partyless months have rendered our going out-out fashion brains null and void. But, if the current spring/summer 2022 shows are anything to go by, the decree is clear: go big or stay home.

Forget pandemic partywear, which catered specifically to kitchen discos, and consisted of a roterie of ‘waist-up’ wares, lending itself perfectly to staying stationed in elasticated waistbands, for we’re going out-out now once again and our outfits call for just that.