Rixo SS22
Fashion

15 party outfit ideas, inspired by the spring/summer 2022 collections

Forget pandemic partywear for kitchen discos; real-life dancing is back, which calls for one thing: go big or go home. 

Now that parties, and indeed the season to party, is hurtling full-throttle towards us, it’s time we turned our attention away from cosy wares and more towards daring disco-ready dresses and picture-perfect party pieces.

But given that some – nay, all – of us have forgotten how we previously adorned our bodies each and every day with all manner of clothes, it’s only natural that the past 18 partyless months have rendered our going out-out fashion brains null and void. But, if the current spring/summer 2022 shows are anything to go by, the decree is clear: go big or stay home.

Forget pandemic partywear, which catered specifically to kitchen discos, and consisted of a roterie of ‘waist-up’ wares, lending itself perfectly to staying stationed in elasticated waistbands, for we’re going out-out now once again and our outfits call for just that. 

It’s little wonder that searches for ‘party dresses’ have spiked by 60% in the last week, according to Google Trends. For post-pandemic partying, think micro minis, fabulous flares and sumptuous silks and you’ve got the right idea; for a touch more inspiration, we’ve scoured the spring/summer 2022 collections for the most easy-to-replicate and lust-inducing outfits. In the words of Bowie: let’s dance.  

  • Tom Ford SS22
    Tom Ford reinforced the more is more mantra in his spring/summer 2022 collection. Take a cue from him and clash different coloured sequins with embellished accessories for a show-stopping dancing ensemble.
  • Rejina Pyo SS22
    Rejina Pyo's spring/summer 2022 collection was brimming with zesty shades of apple green and tangerine orange. Opt for gold jewellery to really make the juicy hues pop.
  • Rixo SS22
    In true Rixo style, its spring/summer 2022 show was jam-packed with accessories galore.
  • Fendi SS22
    Peek-a-boo post-pandemic dressing was top of the itinerary for Kim Jones' first in-person Fendi show, and it ought to be yours too.
  • Emporio Armani SS22
    At Emporio Armani's show, the case was made for the return of the playsuit.
  • Fendi SS22
    Keep the hems high and your boots even higher à la Fendi.
  • Moschino SS22
    Matching jacket and skirt co-ords are a perfect smart casual approach to carry you from desk to dusk.
  • Michael Kors SS22
    Michael Kors' take on sequin dresses is perfect for post-pandemic partywear.
  • Etro SS22
    A thigh-high split never hurt anybody, according to Etro.
  • LaQuan Smith SS22
    Cut-out and corset-style tops have never been more in vogue. Pair with low-rise jeans if you dare.
  • Victoria Beckham SS22
    When in doubt, throw on a maxi slip dress for optimal appeal.
  • Knwls SS22
    Perfect dance attire, Knwls' spring/summer 2022 collection endorsed comfy and cool co-ords.
  • Supriya Lele SS22
    The case was made for full-look leather across the board at the spring/summer 2022 shows. The key takeaway? Just make it colourful.
  • N°21
    When in doubt, just add tassels, sequins and a micro mini for good measure.
  • Simone Rocha SS22
    Never one to miss a beat, Simone Rocha championed tulle in her collection, proving that less is sometimes more.

