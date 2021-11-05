As it pertains to dressing for party season, particularly during the seasonal sandwich that is the days that lie either side of Christmas Day, it is often believed that we should collectively aim to dress like the baubles, tinsel and stars that adorn our trees.

And make no mistake: these are festival faiths that I also share. It is absolutely and unequivocally the season to go bigger and harder and twinklier than ever before, all with a glass of something fizzy in hand.

But what I cannot stand about festive fashion is dresses. There I’ve said it: I hate dresses and skirts and any other item of clothing which generally requires me to show my legs. So while I absolutely harbour aspirations of looking as fabulous as the baubles that line my tree, I do not have any ambition whatsoever to do so while wearing a vertiginous mini or knee-scraping midi or any other frock for that matter.