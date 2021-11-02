Party outfits: metallic lurex tops to buy now 2021

11 sparkly lurex knits that are perfect for party season

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Party season is (almost) here, which means our attention must rightfully be turned to all that shimmers and shines. 

When dressing for the upcoming party season, it pays to adhere to the mantra: “If it looks like it should live on a Christmas tree, then it belongs in my wardrobe.”

Think high-octane sparkles, fluffiness and statement-making spectacles: a party season sartorial line-up deserves to have everything thrown at it.

The easiest way to weave a touch of the whimsical and magical into your party season wardrobes is with something sparkly, without looking like a fallen bauble. It’s about balance, people. 

Luckily for we twinkle lovers, metallic lurex tops have made a decided comeback, just in time for silly season, and they’re brighter and twinklier than ever before.

Having been endorsed by Ganni and Kitri among a clutch of other mid-market favourites, the lurex party tops’$2 101 lesson is that you should reach the dazzling heights of twinkly stardom without overdoing it.

All that’s needed to elevate them is a blazer (preferably one of the boxy kind), some plain black trousers (the flared leggings purveyed by The Frankie Shop are preferable) and some stomper boots or micro mules for a look that’s crying to be debuted at any and all parties this weekend.  

Images: courtesy of brands.

