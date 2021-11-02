When dressing for the upcoming party season, it pays to adhere to the mantra: “If it looks like it should live on a Christmas tree, then it belongs in my wardrobe.”

Think high-octane sparkles, fluffiness and statement-making spectacles: a party season sartorial line-up deserves to have everything thrown at it.

The easiest way to weave a touch of the whimsical and magical into your party season wardrobes is with something sparkly, without looking like a fallen bauble. It’s about balance, people.