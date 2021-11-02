All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Party season is (almost) here, which means our attention must rightfully be turned to all that shimmers and shines.
When dressing for the upcoming party season, it pays to adhere to the mantra: “If it looks like it should live on a Christmas tree, then it belongs in my wardrobe.”
Think high-octane sparkles, fluffiness and statement-making spectacles: a party season sartorial line-up deserves to have everything thrown at it.
The easiest way to weave a touch of the whimsical and magical into your party season wardrobes is with something sparkly, without looking like a fallen bauble. It’s about balance, people.
Luckily for we twinkle lovers, metallic lurex tops have made a decided comeback, just in time for silly season, and they’re brighter and twinklier than ever before.
Having been endorsed by Ganni and Kitri among a clutch of other mid-market favourites, the lurex party tops’$2 101 lesson is that you should reach the dazzling heights of twinkly stardom without overdoing it.
All that’s needed to elevate them is a blazer (preferably one of the boxy kind), some plain black trousers (the flared leggings purveyed by The Frankie Shop are preferable) and some stomper boots or micro mules for a look that’s crying to be debuted at any and all parties this weekend.
Kitri Halle green lurex cutout knit top
With stylish cut-outs and in the very en vogue colourway of Luigi green, this twinkly knit is perfect for adding that touch of je ne sais quoi to your winter outfits.
Bimba y Lola black lurex cardigan
Cardigans mean business this winter thanks to all manner of endorsements from big brands: this sparkly lurex number is no exception.
Ganni fitted lurex top
In a nod to all things 90s, this lurex turtleneck is perfect for adding a retro touch to an everyday outfit, while the sparkle just adds the ultimate twinkly finish.
Cefinn Eva metallic lurex blouse
For those who prefer a pared-back palette, look no further than Cefinn’s gold-flecked blouse, which is crying out to be paired with some amazing wide-leg black trousers.
Acne Studios lurex turtleneck
Whether you opt for the icy blue hue or the candyfloss pink, Acne Studios’ lurex turtleneck will have you itching to hit the town.
By Iris Maria lurex top
With pretty multi-coloured lurex threads woven into its fabric, this sleeveless peplum style blouse is perfect for those jeans-and-a-nice-top combos.
Oséree Lumière feather-trimmed lurex shirt
What could ever be more festive and fantastical than sparkles and feathers? Frankly nothing, and this number is proof.
Marina Rinaldi lurex viscose sweater
You know what plunging necklines are perfect for? Flashing off some statement-worthy bling, particularly of the OTT necklace variety.
& Other Stories scalloped glitter knit vest
Covered with just the right amount of subtle sparkle, this lilac-hued sweater vest resides on the right side of twinkly.
Bella Freud Moonlight metallic jumper
Revered for her punchy slogans, Bella Freud takes no prisoners when it comes to dazzling daywear either. This metallic woven long-sleeved top will make the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe.
Karen Millen patterned sparkle knit top
With a pretty zigzag pattern, this Karen Millen rollneck will update your knitwear arsenal in the blink of an eye.
