It’ll come as news to nobody that pretty and pared-back pastels are a sartorial mainstay of the warmer months.

But a particular wash of gelato and ice-cream shades are the latest to have flooded both the virtual and IRL shelves. And these easy-to-wear and effortless tones are the backbones of springtime dressing: they work equally as well for special occasions as they do for the simpler moments of warm-weather life.

From shirts to skirts and everything in between, when stuck in a styling predicament, there’s nothing a pared-back pastel can’t fix.

With shades that span the gamut from coffee and cookie dough to rose and raspberry, it turns out there really is a sweeter-than-sweet gelato-toned something for everybody this summer.