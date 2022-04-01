All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Saccharine sweet ice-cream colours are set to be everywhere this summer – these are the pieces we’re most loving now.
It’ll come as news to nobody that pretty and pared-back pastels are a sartorial mainstay of the warmer months.
But a particular wash of gelato and ice-cream shades are the latest to have flooded both the virtual and IRL shelves. And these easy-to-wear and effortless tones are the backbones of springtime dressing: they work equally as well for special occasions as they do for the simpler moments of warm-weather life.
From shirts to skirts and everything in between, when stuck in a styling predicament, there’s nothing a pared-back pastel can’t fix.
With shades that span the gamut from coffee and cookie dough to rose and raspberry, it turns out there really is a sweeter-than-sweet gelato-toned something for everybody this summer.
& Other Stories collared mini dress
This collared mini dress is serving up a serious scoop of lemon sherbet-style goodness. Wear with lashings of lilac and a bounty of gold jewellery for a seriously stylish ensemble.
Never Fully Dressed Lila longline shirt
Is it vanilla or is it a frozen sorbet? Whatever shade you’d call it, this easy-breezy longline shirt is perfect for effortless warm weather dressing.
& Other Stories rib knit tank top
A ribbed tank top is the backbone of every hard-working wardrobe. Pair this Pepto-Bismol number with your favourite true-blue jeans and a white shirt to really let its pastel prettiness sing.
Pieces Curve tie-dye sweatshirt
We might no longer be in lockdown, but this tie-dye sweatshirt crafted in all manner of ice cream colours is a dream come true should the weather take a turn for the worse.
Arket oversized wool hopsack blazer
Parma violets gelato, did you say? We’ll be matching our ice cream order to our blazers with this forever boxy number courtesy of Arket.
Never Fully Dressed Primrose Jaspre skirt
Tutti-frutti tones are never a bad idea for getting those endorphins rushing around the body in the sun. Pair this skirt with a T-shirt for daytime and a strappy top and fitted jacket once the sun sets.
Arket open back maxi dress
The colour of a tart raspberry sorbet, this open back maxi dress is ticking two trend boxes in one: cut-outs, which are big news for summer, and ice-cream tones that are good enough to eat.
& Other Stories collared wrap mini dress
Should you fall firmly in the mint choc-chip camp when it comes to your ice cream order, then this pistachio-toned mini ought to be right up your street.
Arket linen oversized shirt
A cookie-coloured shirt is never a bad addition to a wardrobe. Wear over a white ribbed tank top for easy ensembles or alone over a cozzy once you hit the lido for a paddle.
& Other Stories crinkled shirt
Shirt-and-trouser combos are big news for spring, and this lavender-toned duo is a prime example. Snap up the shirt to wear with your favourite jeans and skirts all summer long.
Asos Design Curve neon oversized mini smock dress
A zesty orange never hurt anybody, particularly once the sun basks it in its goodness. Wear with bold and bright accessories to really up the colour ante.
Images: courtesy of brands