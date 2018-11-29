5 stylish ways to wear pastels for winter
- Harriet Davey
The ice cream hues we love for summer are here to brighten up the chillier months, too.
We can often assume lighter, pastel shades are to be kept firmly in the realms of spring/summer territory only, but what if we were to tell you winter pastels are a thing?
You may instantly think of linen fabrics, floaty dresses and summery sandals but think again. We’re talking cosy knitwear, puffer coats, tailoring and layers all in ice-cream hues.
There’s a whole host of ways you can incorporate pastels into your wardrobes to instantly lift any outfit, and we’ll let some of the stylish street stylers show you how. These are five fail-safe ways to wear pastels from now, through to spring/summer 2021.
1) Trouser suit
The suit is an instant win, and there’s one way to wear them this winter. Team with a roll neck and stomper boots to not only keep you cosy, but suitably stylish for any occasion in the future. Note: try a berry shade knit with the & Other Stories and Asos Curve styles below.
& Other Stories suit
Opt for a flattering belted blazer and you won’t look back. Whether you belt it over a roll neck jumper or leave it loose over a shirt, wear it with the matching trousers to create a sleek suit.
Asos Curve suit
Lift your winter looks with peachy hues. This sleek blazer and trousers co-ord would look so good with other tonal shades of beige, tan and cream.
2) Puffer coat
H&M puffer jacket
Add a minty fresh hit to your outfits with this handy hooded style made from recycled polyester. Imagine it with light wash jeans, trainers and a baguette bag.
Ganni puffer jacket
Super cosy, pockets for snacks and a hood to be weather-proof. This Ganni jacket is one you’ll be proud to show off every winter – try it out with a printed mini skirt and knee-high boots.
3) Cosy jumper
Wales Bonner jumper
Pastels doesn’t have to mean block colours. Mix it up with prints and patterns in deeper shades – this Wales Bonner knit will be so good with linen trousers when it gets warmer.
Arket jumper
Puff-sleeves are a way to make a big statement this winter, with minimal effort. You’ll be able to wear this style over a roll neck top for now, and switch to a mini skirt and boots for spring.
4) Leather cover-up
The midi skirt is the all-year-round saviour we all know and love, and it’s all about wearing them with slouch knee high boots for AW18. This way not only are your legs kept warm, it mean you can keep wearing those pastel pieces you wore throughout the summer too.
Tip: go for a matching shade top just like the style set for extra kudos.
Sundarbay blazer
Up your blazer game with this vegan leather style from Instagram-favourite, Sundarbay. You can also get the look in a sleek trench coat, too.
Nanushka trench coat
Nanushka is a go-to when it comes to great vegan leather iterations. This dream trench coat will be a winner across all seasons, for years to come.
5) High neck dress
As it gets colder, our necklines go north and our hemlines head south, which is why the pastel dress can stick around for that bit longer. Toughen up the soft shades with leather jackets; and add tights to take you into the night.
My Malene Birger, £665
Haider Ackermann Kerria crepe dress, £2260
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands