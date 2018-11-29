5 stylish ways to wear pastels for winter

We can often assume lighter, pastel shades are to be kept firmly in the realms of spring/summer territory only, but what if we were to tell you winter pastels are a thing?

You may instantly think of linen fabrics, floaty dresses and summery sandals but think again. We’re talking cosy knitwear, puffer coats, tailoring and layers all in ice-cream hues.

There’s a whole host of ways you can incorporate pastels into your wardrobes to instantly lift any outfit, and we’ll let some of the stylish street stylers show you how. These are five fail-safe ways to wear pastels from now, through to spring/summer 2021.