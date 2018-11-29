Fashion

5 stylish ways to wear pastels for winter

Harriet Davey
The ice cream hues we love for  summer are here to brighten up the chillier months, too.

We can often assume lighter, pastel shades are to be kept firmly in the realms of spring/summer territory only, but what if we were to tell you winter pastels are a thing?

You may instantly think of linen fabrics, floaty dresses and summery sandals but think again. We’re talking cosy knitwear, puffer coats, tailoring and layers all in ice-cream hues. 

There’s a whole host of ways you can incorporate pastels into your wardrobes to instantly lift any outfit, and we’ll let some of the stylish street stylers show you how. These are five fail-safe ways to wear pastels from now, through to spring/summer 2021. 

1) Trouser suit

Pink suit

The suit is an instant win, and there’s one way to wear them this winter. Team with a roll neck and stomper boots to not only keep you cosy, but suitably stylish for any occasion in the future. Note: try a berry shade knit with the & Other Stories and Asos Curve styles below. 

2) Puffer coat

Street styler wearing pastel yellow puffer jacket
Street style wearing pastel yellow puffer jacket

    H&M puffer jacket
    H&M puffer jacket

    Add a minty fresh hit to your outfits with this handy hooded style made from recycled polyester. Imagine it with light wash jeans, trainers and a baguette bag. 

    Shop quilted puffer jacket at H&M, £34.99

    Ganni puffer jacket
    Ganni puffer jacket

    Super cosy, pockets for snacks and a hood to be weather-proof. This Ganni jacket is one you’ll be proud to show off every winter – try it out with a printed mini skirt and knee-high boots. 

    Shop Ganni heavy tech coat at 24S, £375

3) Cosy jumper

    Wales Bonner jumper
    Wales Bonner jumper

    Pastels doesn’t have to mean block colours. Mix it up with prints and patterns in deeper shades – this Wales Bonner knit will be so good with linen trousers when it gets warmer. 

    Shop Wales Bonner striped wool sweater at Browns, £525

    Arket jumper
    Arket jumper

    Puff-sleeves are a way to make a big statement this winter, with minimal effort. You’ll be able to wear this style over a roll neck top for now, and switch to a mini skirt and boots for spring. 

    Shop balloon-sleeve jumper at Arket, £69

Street style wearing blue leather jacket
Street style wearing blue leather jacket

The midi skirt is the all-year-round saviour we all know and love, and it’s all about wearing them with slouch knee high boots for AW18. This way not only are your legs kept warm, it mean you can keep wearing those pastel pieces you wore throughout the summer too. 

Tip: go for a matching shade top just like the style set for extra kudos. 

5) High neck dress

As it gets colder, our necklines go north and our hemlines head south, which is why the pastel dress can stick around for that bit longer. Toughen up the soft shades with leather jackets; and add tights to take you into the night.

My Malene Birger, £665

Haider Ackermann Kerria crepe dress, £2260

Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands 

