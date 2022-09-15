Among the sea of greenwashing that the fashion industry has become, there are few stakeholders that are genuinely and truly, with the clearest of intentions, trying to fight the good fight of combatting climate change.

One such fashion industry figure using his wealth, status and clout to make considerable change is Patagonia founder and CEO Yvon Chouinard, who has transferred his company, which is valued at $3 billion, to a trust that has been established to combat climate change.

“As of now, Earth is our only shareholder,” the company announced. “ALL profits, in perpetuity, will go to our mission to ‘save our home planet’.”