We all know fashion comes full circle, and with so many spring/summer 2022 trends to decipher, it can be tricky to know which ones are actually worth trying out. One recurring trend, however, is the seventies. With everything from power platforms and clogs to crochet and fringing coming back on the scene, there are so many ways you can give a nod to the decade without having to go full on hippie. And the item we’re loving at the moment? Patchwork-print dresses.

An easy way to try print clashing, with minimal effort needed, it’s a fun way to liven up any dress style – from minis and midis to maxis. With Roberto Cavalli and Missoni being the brands who originally started the patchwork take-over, now the likes of Australian labels Zimmermann and Alémais have created fresh new designs for summer. Keep scrolling to see the 11 patchwork dresses we’ll all be wearing on repeat.