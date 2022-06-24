Patchwork-print dresses

Patchwork-print dresses are an easy way to try out this season’s 70s trend

Let the patchwork-print dress take you straight into summer territory (with minimal effort needed). 

We all know fashion comes full circle, and with so many spring/summer 2022 trends to decipher, it can be tricky to know which ones are actually worth trying out. One recurring trend, however, is the seventies. With everything from power platforms and clogs to crochet and fringing coming back on the scene, there are so many ways you can give a nod to the decade without having to go full on hippie. And the item we’re loving at the moment? Patchwork-print dresses. 

An easy way to try print clashing, with minimal effort needed, it’s a fun way to liven up any dress style – from minis and midis to maxis. With Roberto Cavalli and Missoni being the brands who originally started the patchwork take-over, now the likes of Australian labels Zimmermann and Alémais have created fresh new designs for summer. Keep scrolling to see the 11 patchwork dresses we’ll all be wearing on repeat. 

  • Albaray patchwork print dress

    Albaray patchwork print dress

    One of Albaray’s best-selling dress styles has been transformed using a patchwork-print inspired by a 1950’s family heirloom. It’s also made from 100% organic cotton with only a limited amount made, so be quick. 

    Shop Albaray patchwork print dress, £89

  • Alemais Sloane Tiered Midi

    Alémais Sloane tiered dress

    Australian label Alémais is known for creating dresses you’ll want to wear for every occasion. This mismatch striped midi with tie straps will look just as good for brunch as it will on a beach. 

    Shop Alémais Sloane tiered midi dress, £322

  • Rixo patchwork bandana mix dress

    Rixo Aoife bandana mix dress

    We can always rely on Rixo to create a “wow” dress and this ready-made clashing print style is a winner all round. With patchwork at the top and bandana at the bottom, on paper it shouldn’t work, but it just does.

    Shop Rixo patchwork bandana mix dress, £325

  • Monsoon Pia embroidered patchwork midi dress

    Monsoon Pia embroidered patchwork dress

    Do you know what we love more than a patchwork dress? One made from more conscious materials, of course. Fresh from Monsoon’s S.E.W sustainable edit, this pretty midi is made from 100% recycled polyester. 

    Shop Monsoon Pia embroidered patchwork midi dress, £300

  • Zara patchwork print dress

    Zara patchwork print dress

    Ticking off multiple trends in one, this paisley patch dress with cut-outs in hot pink is 360-degree perfection. Imagine it for a summer soirée with platform heels. 

    Shop Zara patchwork print dress, £22.99 (was £32.99)

