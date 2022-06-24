Let the patchwork-print dress take you straight into summer territory (with minimal effort needed).
We all know fashion comes full circle, and with so many spring/summer 2022 trends to decipher, it can be tricky to know which ones are actually worth trying out. One recurring trend, however, is the seventies. With everything from power platforms and clogs to crochet and fringing coming back on the scene, there are so many ways you can give a nod to the decade without having to go full on hippie. And the item we’re loving at the moment? Patchwork-print dresses.
An easy way to try print clashing, with minimal effort needed, it’s a fun way to liven up any dress style – from minis and midis to maxis. With Roberto Cavalli and Missoni being the brands who originally started the patchwork take-over, now the likes of Australian labels Zimmermann and Alémais have created fresh new designs for summer. Keep scrolling to see the 11 patchwork dresses we’ll all be wearing on repeat.
Albaray patchwork print dress
One of Albaray’s best-selling dress styles has been transformed using a patchwork-print inspired by a 1950’s family heirloom. It’s also made from 100% organic cotton with only a limited amount made, so be quick.
Alemais Sloane Tiered Midi
Australian label Alémais is known for creating dresses you’ll want to wear for every occasion. This mismatch striped midi with tie straps will look just as good for brunch as it will on a beach.
Rixo patchwork bandana mix dress
We can always rely on Rixo to create a “wow” dress and this ready-made clashing print style is a winner all round. With patchwork at the top and bandana at the bottom, on paper it shouldn’t work, but it just does.
Monsoon Pia embroidered patchwork midi dress
Do you know what we love more than a patchwork dress? One made from more conscious materials, of course. Fresh from Monsoon’s S.E.W sustainable edit, this pretty midi is made from 100% recycled polyester.
Zara patchwork print dress
Ticking off multiple trends in one, this paisley patch dress with cut-outs in hot pink is 360-degree perfection. Imagine it for a summer soirée with platform heels.
Sea Clemence patchwork midi dress
New York-based label, Sea, is a go-to when it comes to summer dresses. This mixed daisy patchwork-print style is bringing a fresh feel to the trend. The belted waist, ruffle sleeves and tiered hem detail means you can keep it simple when it comes to accessories.
Shop Sea Clemence patchwork midi dress at Net-a-Porter, £529.23
Loewe patchwork linen-blend midi dress
For a more subtle take on the patchwork look, head to Loewe. The neutral, block striped dress is perfect for those with a more minimal aesthetic. Just add lace-up sandals and a straw back to complete the beach-ready vibe.
Shop Loewe patchwork linen-blend midi dress at mytheresa.com, £1,000
Free People patchwork people dress
If you prefer the real deal rather than a print, opt for a crochet design. The patchwork style feels very 2022 – we’re imagining it with bright, bold accessories.
Next midi slip summer dress
An easy everyday throw-on dress, this Next number with a mish mash of different prints is a summer hero buy. You can also get it in regular or petite lengths and it comes in not one, not two but 12 other prints and shades.
Zimmermann Anneke patchwork-print linen mini dress
Instantly recognisable, you can spot a Zimmermann frock a mile off. This mini with statement sleeves, flattering waist belt and of course, patchwork-print is ticking all the summer boxes.
Shop Zimmermann Anneke patchwork-print linen mini dress at Selfridges.com, £650
Polo Ralph Lauren patchwork-print flared linen dress
For an easy throw-on-and-go dress, we’ve got you covered. This loose-fit, linen Polo Ralph Lauren iteration will keep you cool on the warmest of days.
Shop Polo Ralph Lauren patchwork-print flared linen dress at Farfetch.com, £349
Images: courtesy of brands