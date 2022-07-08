Everybody remembers the first time they saw a sign saying ‘Live, Laugh, Love’. Mine was in a café – an ominous piece of decorated driftwood hung from a wall declaring the three core tenets of a life well-lived.

In the years since, it’s become synonymous with, well, all things ever-so-slightly naff and uncool. Until now, that is, thanks to Liverpool-born, London-based designer Patrick McDowell.

“A lot of my work is about looking at my past and reimagining it into a more fashionable future,” McDowell tells Stylist. “It’s essentially about taking things that are classically heterosexual and ‘queering’ them. It’s important as queer people that we are able to reflect on the often-confusing world of heteronormativity and redefine it.”