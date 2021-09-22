Copenhagen Fashion Week may have been last month but its trendsetting legacy is undeniable in the world of fashion right now. Patterned jeans made a big appearance in street style snaps and now, the fun trend is everywhere on the high street.

An item that may seem daunting to wear at first can actually inject some much-needed fun and vibrancy to our otherwise usually dull autumnal wardrobe.

Paired with chunky knits, plain T-shirts or a pattern-clashing top for the fashionably brave, pick up a pair and you definitely won’t regret it. Besides, plain washed jeans are so boring anyway right?