Seen all over Copenhagen Fashion Week, the patterned jean is the perfect way to inject some playful colour and design into your wardrobe.
Copenhagen Fashion Week may have been last month but its trendsetting legacy is undeniable in the world of fashion right now. Patterned jeans made a big appearance in street style snaps and now, the fun trend is everywhere on the high street.
An item that may seem daunting to wear at first can actually inject some much-needed fun and vibrancy to our otherwise usually dull autumnal wardrobe.
Paired with chunky knits, plain T-shirts or a pattern-clashing top for the fashionably brave, pick up a pair and you definitely won’t regret it. Besides, plain washed jeans are so boring anyway right?
Cynthia Doodle High Rise Straight Long Jeans
You know those doodles you do in the back of your notebook when you’re bored? Well imagine those embroidered, looking pretty and dotted on this slim fit pair of white jeans.
Shop Cynthia Doodle high rise straight long jeans at Reformation, £190
Acne studios high-rise jean
These high-rise jeans are a multi-tonal take on the patterned denim trend and we’re here for it. A great option for those apprehensive on injecting some pattern into their trousers selection.
High-waist straight leg denim trousers
This micro checkerboard pattern is already gorgeous but when it comes in pastel lilac too? Run don’t walk to grab a pair of these to wear with slouchy T-shirts.
Reclaimed Vintage inspired 90's dad jeans
These zebra inspired jeans are the ideal funky trouser situation to tone down with trainers or dress up with an equally eclectic heel.
Taiki straight leg jeans
Abstract art doesn’t just belong on canvases and these line drawings add a subtle creative flare to this pair of cream jeans.
Weekday melt green jeans
This swirled dark green pair of jeans is bound to have people stop and ask you just where you got them from. Pair with a plain vest and chunky boots for a laidback approach to the trend.
Zara printed jeans
Another arty print and this time, big purple illustrations make this the perfect pair to wear alongside neutrals for a welcome pop of colour.
Lucy & Yak jeans
This fabulously green pair of jeans is modelled around the vintage fit of a good pair of jeans. Tapered at the waist and slouchy, this pair is both practical and delightfully vibrant.
Marques Almeida tie-dyed jeans
This gently tie-dyed pair of flare jeans would make the perfect addition to any pastel lover’s wardrobe. Wear with white trainers and gold jewellery for an effortlessly Scandi-inspired look.
Jaded London abstract square print boyfriend jeans
Big bold colours are to be appreciated in this pair of Jaded London jeans. With a more relaxed fit, wear with a complimenting colour or stick to basics and let these jeans really sing.
Shop Jaded London abstract square print boyfriend jeans at Urban Outfitters, £65
Miaou Lou cow-print trousers
Is there such a thing as understated cow print? If so, this Miaou pair have hit the brief. Slightly cropped, wear these with statement boots and longline jumpers.
The Kooples black and white paint effect jeans
Paint splatter isn’t just for DIY projects, as demonstrated by this slick pair of straight leg jeans.
Images: courtesy of brands.