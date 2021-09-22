patterned jeans trend

Copenhagen Fashion Week proved that patterned jeans are in: here are 12 to shop now

Seen all over Copenhagen Fashion Week, the patterned jean is the perfect way to inject some playful colour and design into your wardrobe.

Copenhagen Fashion Week may have been last month but its trendsetting legacy is undeniable in the world of fashion right now. Patterned jeans made a big appearance in street style snaps and now, the fun trend is everywhere on the high street.

An item that may seem daunting to wear at first can actually inject some much-needed fun and vibrancy to our otherwise usually dull autumnal wardrobe

Paired with chunky knits, plain T-shirts or a pattern-clashing top for the fashionably brave, pick up a pair and you definitely won’t regret it. Besides, plain washed jeans are so boring anyway right?

  • Taiki straight leg jeans

    Monki abstract jeans
    Monki abstract jeans

    Abstract art doesn’t just belong on canvases and these line drawings add a subtle creative flare to this pair of cream jeans.

    Shop Monki taiki straight leg jeans, £40

    BUY NOW

  • Weekday melt green jeans

    Weekday melt green jeans
    Weekday melt green jeans

    This swirled dark green pair of jeans is bound to have people stop and ask you just where you got them from. Pair with a plain vest and chunky boots for a laidback approach to the trend.

    Shop Weekday melt green jeans, £55

    BUY NOW

  • Zara printed jeans

    Zara abstract jeans
    Zara abstract jeans

    Another arty print and this time, big purple illustrations make this the perfect pair to wear alongside neutrals for a welcome pop of colour.

    Shop Zara printed jeans, £29.99

    BUY NOW

  • Lucy & Yak jeans

    Lucy & Yak patterned jeans
    Lucy & Yak patterned jeans

    This fabulously green pair of jeans is modelled around the vintage fit of a good pair of jeans. Tapered at the waist and slouchy, this pair is both practical and delightfully vibrant.

    Shop L.E. Addison Jeans at Lucy & Yak, £55

    BUY NOW

  • Marques Almeida tie-dyed jeans

    Marques Almeida jean
    Marques Almeida tie-dye jeans

    This gently tie-dyed pair of flare jeans would make the perfect addition to any pastel lover’s wardrobe. Wear with white trainers and gold jewellery for an effortlessly Scandi-inspired look.

    Shop Marques Almeida tie-dyed jeans at Net-A-Porter, £405

    BUY NOW

