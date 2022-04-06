So-so-so scandalous! Peachy Den’s latest collection was inspired by Top Of The Pops at its 00s peak
Peachy Den, the London label beloved by the style set, has released a Top Of The Pops-inspired collection (and yes, you’re going to want everything).
For anybody struggling to keep their head above water in the current cultural flood of 00s nostalgia, there’s a new capsule collection that isn’t about to alleviate your struggle (don’t shoot the messenger).
London label Peachy Den, beloved for its form-fitting silhouettes that Gigi, Bella et al are firm fans of, has unveiled its latest offering, which is inspired by Top Of The Pops circa 2003.
Peachy Den’s founder Isabella Weatherby was inspired specifically by a Top Of The Pops performance by Brit band Mis-Teeq from 2003, where the trio sported what she deemed as the 00s riff on jeans-and-a-nice top: cargo trousers and camisoles.
Peachy Den was founded in 2019 by Weatherby after she noticed a gap in the market for form-fitting day-to-night fashion. The fabrics are all sourced in the UK and the pieces are made by a small team based in south London.
Top Of The Pops was a flagship show for the BBC, which debuted in 1964 before being axed in 2006 after years of falling ratings. In symbiosis with the resurgence of 90s and 00s culture, viewing figures for the series’ old tapings on BBC iPlayer have spiked, with the broadcaster revealing that the show received 3.6million streams in 2020 alone.
Images: courtesy of Peachy Den