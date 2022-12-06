All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The once prim and proper embellishment has made its way onto these daring dresses.
Party season is officially here, with work Christmas parties, drinks with friends and those all-important Christmas Day plans quickly filling up our calendars.
With so much going on, it can feel wonderful to add a new piece to your winter wardrobe, whether that’s a cable knit jumper, a statement turtleneck or a pair of party heels ready to hit the dancefloor.
Keeping the idea of festive frolicking in mind, if you’re still on the hunt for the perfect party piece, we’ve already hunted down the best long-sleeved mini dresses, disco spot styles and Christmas party pieces to suit a whole range of budgets, but we aren’t finished finding fabulous outfits just yet, and pearl-embellished dresses are next up on our long lust-worthy list.
Once associated with the prim and the proper, pearls are the perfect embellishment to elevate any outfit. Of course, to keep costs down, most brands have leant toward using plastic pearls over the freshwater finds, but the sentiment is still there.
From heavily embellished dresses like Leonie Hanne’s fashion week frock to more subdued styles, there’s a whole host to choose between, so we’ve handpicked the best of the bunch from like likes of Mother of Pearl, Coast, & Other Stories and Asos.
& Other Stories pearl-embellished mini dress
This & Other Stories dress is giving us serious Sloaney vibes. In a tweed fabric with a long-sleeve body-skimming cut, it’s simple in shape yet incredibly elegant, and the large pearl neckline only elevates the design.
Coast premium hand-embellished tux wrap dress
For a real statement piece, this may be our favourite find. The basis of this dress is a navy tailored tux, hand embellished with a mix of pearls and beads in the most beautiful of designs. This will wow on any occasion.
Shop Coast premium hand-embellished tux wrap dress at Debenhams, £279
Mother of Pearl Louella plum dress
Of course we had to include Mother of Pearl in this best dress list; the clue is in the name, after all. For a more laid-back look, this dress is a fabulous find. The large pearls sit only on the shoulders, giving the midi dress a delightful design twist the brand is best known for.
Asos Edition grid-embellished cap sleeve mini dress with pearls in ivory
For anyone after an all-over pearl-embellished piece, this may be the perfect pick. In a bright white shade, it’s hard to miss, but it will work wonders when twirling the night away on the dancefloor.
Shop Asos Edition grid embellished cap sleeve mini dress with pearls in ivory, £220
River Island Plus black satin pearl slip midi dress
A simple slip dress will never go out of style, and this River Island option is a perfect example why that’s the case. With a satin-like sheen, it drapes across the body with ease, while the cowl neck calls for attention. The pearl details can be spotted on the straps giving it a slight variation from your everyday slip styles.
Shop River Island Plus black satin pearl slip midi dress, £39
Coast pearl-embellished high neck midi dress
Coast clearly has a penchant for pearls this season, and this one is certainly the most pearl-embellished piece we could find. With rows of white beads draped across the dress, this is one fabulous frock that will see you through many a soirée.
Shop Coast pearl embellished high neck midi dress at Debenhams, £215
Saint Genesis Plus peal-embellished blazer
Blazer dresses are still a fan favourite style, so this pearl-embellished find is sure to shoot to the top of many people’s wishlists. In a soft pink shade, it will pair perfectly with any silver or gold accessory.
Shop Saint Genesis Plus peal embellished blazer at Asos, £34
& Other Stories velvet and pearl embellished mini dress
Giving off a very vintage feel, this dress is designed to transport you back in time. The white sheer pearl-embellished top half contrasts the black velvet dress just perfectly, picking up on this mix of proportions for a real standout style.
Shop & Other Stories velvet and pearl embellished mini dress, £135
Asos Luxe tulle baby doll dress with pearl embellishment in blue
Baby blue may not be the most Christmassy of colours, but this dress will see you through this season and well beyond. In a baby doll cut, its full hem and frilly sleeves are likely to steal the show.
Shop Asos Luxe tulle baby doll dress with pearl embellishment in blue, £90
Coast premium midi dress in pearl embellishment
Another vintage-inspired dress design, this Coast option is simple in shape yet really packs a punch, Teardrop shaped pearls hang in a gridlike pattern, making it the perfect pick for any occasion. To warm it up for winter, pop a thin-knit turtleneck underneath too.
Shop Coast premium midi dress in pearl embellishment at Debenhams, £158
Wallis pearl-embellished trim knitted dress
’Tis the season for the jumper dress, and this Wallis option certainly comes in a standout shade. The pearl embellishments sit just around the neckline, meaning you can wear this one anywhere from brunch to the bar with ease.
Images: courtesy of brands