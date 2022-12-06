Party season is officially here, with work Christmas parties, drinks with friends and those all-important Christmas Day plans quickly filling up our calendars.

With so much going on, it can feel wonderful to add a new piece to your winter wardrobe, whether that’s a cable knit jumper, a statement turtleneck or a pair of party heels ready to hit the dancefloor.

Keeping the idea of festive frolicking in mind, if you’re still on the hunt for the perfect party piece, we’ve already hunted down the best long-sleeved mini dresses, disco spot styles and Christmas party pieces to suit a whole range of budgets, but we aren’t finished finding fabulous outfits just yet, and pearl-embellished dresses are next up on our long lust-worthy list.