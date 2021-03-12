Didn’t get to snap up a piece of the most highly anticipated collaboration of the year so far? Fear not, we’ve found the best pearl-embellished clothes, bags and shoes to shop right now.
The desire to dress up and feel fancy is real. At this stage of lockdown, and with the new season on the horizon, it’s giving us all the motivation we need to slip away from joggers without immediate separation anxiety. Putting on an actual outfit with the purpose of attending an event or occasion is probably a countdown we can all relate to right now. And it has been made even more appealing thanks to the Simone Rocha x H&M collection causing an online stampede at the checkout.
The latest collaboration featured the designers’ signature tulle and ruffle details which, combined with an intricate pearl embellishment, created that iconic Simone Rocha package..
Of course it was a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ kind of situation and the majority of the collection sold out within minutes. Not just a fad, though, Simone Rocha has proven pearls are here to stay after showcasing her autumn/winter 2021 collection packed full of embellishment during fashion month.
Pearl-inspired jewellery has been popular for centuries, often associated with vintage treasures, but more recently they’ve been making a comeback as a trend du jour. Harry Styles adds a string pearl necklace to every outfit including off duty jeans and a T-shirt, then there’s vice president Kamala Harris who has made pearls her signature accessory, especially on Inauguration Day when she wore an earring and necklace set.
Now, though, it’s faux pearl-embellished clothing, bags, accessories and shoes that are gaining everyone’s undivided attention. From dresses with pearly buttons to denim jackets with pearl studs, there are so many ways we can incorporate the elegant detail into your everyday looks. We’ll let our edit of the best pearl pieces explain further.
Shop faux pearl-embellished pieces
& Other Stories cardigan
Harry Styles already approves of the colour block cardigan, and with his love for pearl jewellery, we imagine this would get a tick, too. Wear as a top with jeans or leave un-buttoned over a slip dress.
Shop pearl embellished alpaca blend cardigan at & Other Stories, £120
Arizona Love sandalsHow stunning are these sandals? Ugly dad sandals aren’t going anywhere for spring/summer 2021 and Arizona Love’s pearly pair will be high up on everyone’s wish list – run, don’t walk.
Warehouse skirt
Keeping up that air of elegance, this boucle mini skirt with matching blazer is bringing all the designer vibes. Add more pearls with embellished hair accessories.
Oasis jumper
In lilac, white or fresh mint, this cable knit jumper is a spring hero item. Wear this lilac version with tan wide-leg trousers and trainers.
Simone Rocha bag
Get a piece of Simone Rocha’s iconic pearls with this beaded bag you’ll want to take to every event in the future. From weddings to brunch, you’ll find any excuse to take it out and about.
Shop Simone Rocha faux-pearl crystal embellished handbag at Farfetch, £585
Mother of Pearl jacketA pearl edit wouldn’t be complete without some pieces from sustainable label Mother of Pearl. The gathered sleeves with pearl studs is the ultimate way to elevate the classic denim jacket.
Mother of Pearl dress
For a subtle nod to the trend, look for pearly buttons. This wear-anywhere midi dress with cuff embellishment is as dreamy as it gets.
Saint Genies bodysuit
Ready to wear jeans and a nice top again? Same. This sheer, pearl-embellished bodysuit will be the answer to any dinner plans post-lockdown.
Üterque shoes
Stomper boots are going to be phased out for the warmer months by track sole loafers. This perfect pair with pearl detail buckle is made to be worn with mini and midi dresses.
Shrimps headband
The go-to for faux pearl headwear, Shrimps will never let you down in the hair accessories department. Dressing up any outfit just got easier thanks to this pastel beauty.
Shop Shrimps Antonia faux pearl headband at The Outnet, £75 previously £150
Batsheva skirt
NYC-born brand Batsheva is all about attention to detail; ruffles, collars, bows and pearls are all part of the investment. Wear this midi skirt with a white T-shirt and heeled sandals.
Shop Batsheva faux-pearl button moiré midi skirt at Matches, £220
Zara top
Tiny, all-over pearl beads takes this simple white top up a notch. At any brunch, dinner or date in the future, it’ll transform event the simplest pair of trousers.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands