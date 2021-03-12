The desire to dress up and feel fancy is real. At this stage of lockdown, and with the new season on the horizon, it’s giving us all the motivation we need to slip away from joggers without immediate separation anxiety. Putting on an actual outfit with the purpose of attending an event or occasion is probably a countdown we can all relate to right now. And it has been made even more appealing thanks to the Simone Rocha x H&M collection causing an online stampede at the checkout.

The latest collaboration featured the designers’ signature tulle and ruffle details which, combined with an intricate pearl embellishment, created that iconic Simone Rocha package.. Of course it was a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ kind of situation and the majority of the collection sold out within minutes. Not just a fad, though, Simone Rocha has proven pearls are here to stay after showcasing her autumn/winter 2021 collection packed full of embellishment during fashion month.

Pearl-inspired jewellery has been popular for centuries, often associated with vintage treasures, but more recently they’ve been making a comeback as a trend du jour. Harry Styles adds a string pearl necklace to every outfit including off duty jeans and a T-shirt, then there’s vice president Kamala Harris who has made pearls her signature accessory, especially on Inauguration Day when she wore an earring and necklace set. Now, though, it’s faux pearl-embellished clothing, bags, accessories and shoes that are gaining everyone’s undivided attention. From dresses with pearly buttons to denim jackets with pearl studs, there are so many ways we can incorporate the elegant detail into your everyday looks. We’ll let our edit of the best pearl pieces explain further.

Shop faux pearl-embellished pieces

