It seems only natural that, given the time of year, all things sparkle-adorned and twinkling dominated one of the final red carpet occasions of 2021.

At the People’s Choice Awards last night in LA, the stars stopped at nothing to make sure that they were the loudest and most glittering of all.

There was Halle Berry in a form-fitting sequin jumpsuit; Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who opted for a modern Marilyn Monroe-inspired ensemble (complete with a glittering clutch and shoes, of course); and H.E.R, who eschewed anything sparkly in favour of a Pepto-bismol pink two-piece suit.

In keeping with her Fashion Icon status (she took home the award for being such), Kim Kardashian sported a head-covering black Balenciaga ensemble to the fan-chosen ceremony, which returned in-person last night for the first time after a pandemic-induced hiatus.