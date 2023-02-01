Sadly, the Baltic breeze isn’t letting up just yet, and we still have a good few months to go before we can start peeling back the layers. So we’ve sourced a solution that sits somewhere between a snuggly sweater and a lightweight layer: a pointelle knit.

As much as we’d like to think we’re walking towards spring, the chill in the air regularly reminds us otherwise. But we are getting a bit bored of toasty turtlenecks , thermal tights and cosy cocoon coats . And, to tell the truth, we don’t think our wardrobes could handle yet another bulky winter warmer.

If you’re not entirely familiar with the fancy-sounding knit style, it essentially features lots of little holes that make up a lace-like pattern. You may remember them from your childhood closet if you were a particularly well-dressed kid, and it’s safe to say they’ve had an adult upgrade this season, with everyone from H&M to Dôen taking to the design.

Wear as you would any other jumper for an instantly elevated outfit that will see you through the tricky transitional dressing. And just be sure to layer a separate top underneath if the holes are particularly big, lest you be left with a chilly chest in the winter weather.

Keep reading below to see our favourite finds in a whole host of colours, cuts and costs.