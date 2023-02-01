All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Winter warmer meets spring’s statement style.
As much as we’d like to think we’re walking towards spring, the chill in the air regularly reminds us otherwise. But we are getting a bit bored of toasty turtlenecks, thermal tights and cosy cocoon coats. And, to tell the truth, we don’t think our wardrobes could handle yet another bulky winter warmer.
Sadly, the Baltic breeze isn’t letting up just yet, and we still have a good few months to go before we can start peeling back the layers. So we’ve sourced a solution that sits somewhere between a snuggly sweater and a lightweight layer: a pointelle knit.
If you’re not entirely familiar with the fancy-sounding knit style, it essentially features lots of little holes that make up a lace-like pattern. You may remember them from your childhood closet if you were a particularly well-dressed kid, and it’s safe to say they’ve had an adult upgrade this season, with everyone from H&M to Dôen taking to the design.
Wear as you would any other jumper for an instantly elevated outfit that will see you through the tricky transitional dressing. And just be sure to layer a separate top underneath if the holes are particularly big, lest you be left with a chilly chest in the winter weather.
Keep reading below to see our favourite finds in a whole host of colours, cuts and costs.
H&M pointelle-knit cotton jumper
With extra large holes and a deep V-neck front, this knit may not be the warmest, but it’s sure to add a slight snuggly element to any outfit, no matter the season.
Dodo Bar Or fringed pointelle-knit cotton shirt
Dodo Bar Or is one of our favourite brands for statement summer style, so seeing the bright shades come into winter knits is seriously exciting. Adding a fringed button, this shirt is one of the fashion-forward picks but will work wonders with a whole host of looks.
Shop Dodo Bar Or fringed pointelle-knit cotton shirt at Net-a-Porter, £415
Monki blue and purple oversized knit sweater
Striped jumpers always stand out from the crowd, and this one is no exception. Playing with pastels, it’s screaming out for spring yet is warm enough to see you through winter with ease.
Joules Isabella chunky pointelle jumper
A white jumper will work wonders in any wardrobe, and this Joules option will do just that, while warming you up through winter with its chunky-knit style. Layer over a statement shirt or pair with a skirt for a more laid-back look.
Dôen Minou pointelle-knit alpaca and silk-blend turtleneck sweater
For more muted styles, this Dôen knit couldn’t be better suited. Pair with similar colours, creams, beiges or white to nail the neutral look.
Shop Dôen Minou pointelle-knit alpaca and silk-blend turtleneck sweater at Net-a-Porter, £332.47
Monsoon stitch sweetheart neckline jumper in recycled polyester
If looking to add to your workwear wardrobe, this Monsoon option may make for the perfect pick. Combining puffed sleeves with studded cuffs and an elegant emerald shade, it’ll work wonders within any office environment.
Shop Monsoon stitch sweetheart neckline jumper in recycled polyester, £55
H&M pointelle-knit sweat vest
Sweater vests are here to stay this year, and this H&M pick is a perfect example why. Pair with jeans, trousers or a statement leather skirt for a standout style.
Hush Kiki pointelle-knitted jumper
Pretty in pink, this Hush jumper is certainly joyful. With a slouchy fit, it pairs perfectly with everything from skirts to jeans, trousers and more.
V by Very pointelle cardigan
A cosy cardigan can be the perfect layering piece that works with any outfit. Whether worn alone or thrown over another trusty top, this perky pink option will bring a pop of colour to anyone’s closet.
Warehouse pointelle stitch knit jumper
This is one statement-making sweater. With puff sleeves, the pointelle pattern and a perky pink colour, it’ll brighten up even the most basic of outfits.
Horntons England Newquay pointelle knit jumper
In a classic chevron pattern, this Horntons England jumper is the perfect example of a pointelle knit. Pair with white jeans to create a comfortable yet chic coastal grandma style.
Images: courtesy of brands