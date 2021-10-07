Pernille Teisbæk’s Mango collection is here and it’s full of pared-back Scandi sensibility
After spending years fronting Mango campaigns, the Danish influencer and creative director has put her name to a collaboration with the brand for the first time.
If you’re one of the many people who fawn over street style images born from Copenhagen Fashion Week, then you wouldn’t be alone.
While Parisians are known for being impossibly put-together and Londoners are revered for their thrown-together aesthetic, there’s something about the Danes’ ability to combine the fun and frivolity of fashion with a healthy helping of sensibility which sets it apart from the crowd.
And now one of its original street style stars, Pernille Teisbæk, has joined forces with Mango on a 20-piece collection full of Scandi staples that are not only fashion-forward but also utterly timeless.
“I wanted to create a collection that would endure over time with special pieces,” Teisbæk says of the collection. “These essentials are, for me, garments that can be worn both during the day and at night with jeans, a white T-shirt or a classic tailored jacket.”
While the Danish native has lent her considerable clout to Mango’s campaigns before, the collaborative effort marks the first time Teisbæk has joined forces with the brand to design a collection with them, although the star notes that it’s been a long time coming.
Mango, which was founded in Spain in 1984, is selective with its collaborations, and recently has produced collections in tandem with a clutch of on-brand stars, including artists Sofía Sanchez de Betak and André Saraiva.
Prices start from £35.99 - £229.99. Shop the Pernille Teisbæk x Mango collection here.
Images: courtesy of Mango.