“The cost of living crisis has priced me out of my personal style – now what?”

But with the cost of living crisis becoming increasingly worse, this summer, I’ve found myself with less time and money on my hands than ever, and as a result, I’ve fallen into old habits that mostly involve popping into high street stores like H&M every so often or scrolling through ASOS’ “new in” section at the weekend.

The reason fast fashion is so widespread is because of how accessible it is. And when the afternoons I once spent vintage shopping are now filled up by taking on extra hours at work, as well as making the most of post-lockdown life, it’s easy to fall back on fast-fashion retailers when I’m looking for new clothes. This is especially the case when the pieces I feel like I really need in my wardrobe are totally out of my price range for the foreseeable future.

But buying into trend pieces for the first time in a long time has made me lose sight of my personal style. I almost feel like I’m back at square one when it comes to figuring out what my style really is, because a lot of the pieces I’m leaning on at the moment for summer outfits are Y2K-inspired garments or bold prints I would have never considered wearing this time two years ago.