Shortly after Philo departed from Celine in 2017, an Instagram account with the handle @oldceline was created as a tribute to the timeless and achingly chic designs at the hands of Philo. The account currently boasts a far-from-humble following of 377,000. Her legacy can also be seen in the fact that one of her protégé, Daniel Lee, the current creative director at It brand of the moment Bottega Veneta, cut his teeth working under Philo.

Prior to taking the top job at Celine, Philo, who was awarded an OBE in 2014, enjoyed a five-year-stint as the creative director at Chloé, where she became the first designer at a major fashion brand to take maternity leave.

Phoebe Philo is back and we could not be happier. Watch this space.