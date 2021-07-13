Why Phoebe Philo’s return to fashion means so much to industry insiders

We might have gulped at the price, but Philo made us dress in a way that we had always wanted to but never known how. And when she left, we were lost. Slimane’s new vision for the brand didn’t serve us in the way Philo did. How could we go from a hair-tucked roll neck and box fresh Adidas Stan Smith’s, the designer’s talisman, to skeletal models in puffed-out prom dresses and grungy leathers?

Well, in short we didn’t. We pined endlessly for her return. At the faintest whiff of fashion musical chairs we dared whisper it, “Phoebe?!” And while there have been brands to serve our appetite in the meantime: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe and Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta (a graduate of Philo’s school of style), these are men determining what women want, whereas the most tangible part of Philo’s talent is that she is a woman that knows precisely what women want. And she served it by the bucket load.

It’s good to have you back Phoebe, we really bloody missed you.