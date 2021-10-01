There was, as ever, a clutch of trends that emerged from the most recent London Fashion Week, but among the buffet of ubiquitous peter pan collars, Gucci crossbody bags and oversized boxy blazers, a new and perhaps inevitable trend reared its head.

Following on with fashion’s love-in with all things preppy – we’ve undoubtedly got the reboot of Gossip Girl to thank for that – it will come as no surprise that pleated skirts were trotted out all across the capital over fashion week. In fact, according to Lyst, searches for pleated skirts in the week after the event spiked by 16%.