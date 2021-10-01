All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Ditch the school girl synonyms and climb aboard the souped-up uniform train by embracing a pleated skirt (yes, really.)
There was, as ever, a clutch of trends that emerged from the most recent London Fashion Week, but among the buffet of ubiquitous peter pan collars, Gucci crossbody bags and oversized boxy blazers, a new and perhaps inevitable trend reared its head.
Following on with fashion’s love-in with all things preppy – we’ve undoubtedly got the reboot of Gossip Girl to thank for that – it will come as no surprise that pleated skirts were trotted out all across the capital over fashion week. In fact, according to Lyst, searches for pleated skirts in the week after the event spiked by 16%.
How to wear them without looking like a schoolgirl? Do as the fashion set did and pair with a vintage-esque jumper, a fitted cropped cardigan or a boxy blazer for a riff on an old-school (quite literally) classic. If you’re feeling really bold, rock ankle socks and chunky loafers and lashings of gold jewellery. That’s an A+ for style from us.
Monki pleated skirt
Pair this emerald green skirt with either a matching T-shirt and jumper, or with black. Cool and ready to go.
Maje checked pleated skirt
Ready to embrace your inner Clueless chick? This skirt is almost an exact replica of the infamous yellow checked skirt and it’s as good as you’d imagine.
& Other Stories pleated mini skirt
Pair this caramel-coloured skirt with an ivory T-shirt or jumper, and just watch how chic and impossibly pared-back your style is.
Burberry vintage check skirt
A classic for a reason, Burberry’s classic checked pleated skirt is timeless and impossibly chic. Wear forever with whatever and enjoy its enduring appeal.
Asos Design pleated mini skirt
A chic tennis skirt-cum-school skirt comes by way of this Asos mini, which will carry you from the court to the club with minimal effort required.
River Island check mini skirt
Pair this grey checked mini skirt down with black or white and simply add a boxy blazer to put a cherry on top of the cake.
Weekday check skirt
In line with all things 90s making a comeback, dark brown is one of the colours of the season. This playful mini can be either toned down or amped up with splashy colours.
H&M short pleated skirt
Available in a quartet of colours, this checked pleated mini skirt is perfect for those wanting to dip their toes in the pond.
Dickies seamed pleated skirt
As timeless as ever, this checked skirt is crying out to be incorporated in your autumn wardrobe. Pair with chunky loafers for serious style points.
Images: courtesy of brands.