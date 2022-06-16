Summer fashion 2022: plissé is the material of the summer

Plissé looks more expensive than it is – and these pieces are proof

Plissé is a summer-ready fabric that deserves a spot in your warm weather wardrobe.     

The virtues of some outfits lies in their ability to look far more expensive than they actually are. These outfits are, in fact, our favourites. Who doesn’t want to look fabulously wealthy in an ensemble that cost you the same price as a train ticket?

Which is precisely where plissé comes in. The fabric, which is lightweight, micro-pleated and slightly puckered, lends the most expensive of touches to any and all pieces and, luckily for us, this summer, it’s set to be everywhere.

Should a dress be your favoured piece during the warmer months, there’s one crafted in plissé that’s crying out to be woven into your summer line-up. If a blouse is your go-to seasonal staple, then look to one made entirely from plissé. There are also plissé skirts and trousers galore, making it easier than ever to make even the most subtle of sartorial statements with this delicate detailing.

Plissé is a fabric for summer, and if you do one thing this week, make it snapping up one of our favourite plissé pieces (we’ll race you to it).

  • Native Youth maxi vintage floral plissé dress

    Summer fashion 2022: plissé is the material of the summer
    Native Youth maxi vintage floral plissé dress

    Struggling to get dressed in the morning? Aren’t we all. Simply invest in a sweet maxi dress, add a comfy pair of sandals and there you have it: summer style simplified.

    Shop Native Youth maxi vintage floral plissé dress at Asos, £32

  • Cos plissé midi dress

    Summer fashion 2022: plissé is the material of the summer
    Cos plissé midi dress

    This navy plissé midi dress needs to be added to your basket as soon as possible. With a summer glow and your prettiest jewellery, it will be the ultimate chic seasonal ensemble in no time at all.

    Shop Cos plissé midi dress, £89

  • Pleats Please by Issey Miyake technical-pleated top

    Summer fashion 2022: plissé is the material of the summer
    Pleats Please by Issey Miyake technical-pleated top

    Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please collection is one of the purveyors of fashion’s love-in with plissé. This punchy pink top will work during all four seasons and will add just the right touch of elegance.

    Shop Pleats Please by Issey Miyake technical-pleated top at Matches Fashion, £205

  • Never Fully Dressed Gaia plissé dress

    Summer fashion 2022: plissé is the material of the summer
    Never Fully Dressed Gaia plissé dress

    This statement-making piece is summer in a dress. Add some bold make-up in the form of a popping lip or eye, your favourite trainers, et voilà! 

    Shop Never Fully Dressed Gaia plissé dress, £89

  • Plumo plissé trousers

    Summer fashion 2022: plissé is the material of the summer
    Plumo plissé trousers

    Plissé trousers, you say? Why absolutely. Mix it up with this textured black pair, which can easily be incorporated into your wardrobe with minimal effort.

    Shop Plumo plissé trousers, £159

  • Whistles trailing floral plissé dress

    Summer fashion 2022: plissé is the material of the summer
    Whistles trailing floral plissé dress

    Whistles knows its way around a classic dress like no other. Snap up this floral plissé midi dress to add another to your style stockpile.

    Shop Whistles trailing floral plissé dress, £95

Images: courtesy of brands

