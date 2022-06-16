The virtues of some outfits lies in their ability to look far more expensive than they actually are. These outfits are, in fact, our favourites. Who doesn’t want to look fabulously wealthy in an ensemble that cost you the same price as a train ticket?

Which is precisely where plissé comes in. The fabric, which is lightweight, micro-pleated and slightly puckered, lends the most expensive of touches to any and all pieces and, luckily for us, this summer, it’s set to be everywhere.

Should a dress be your favoured piece during the warmer months, there’s one crafted in plissé that’s crying out to be woven into your summer line-up. If a blouse is your go-to seasonal staple, then look to one made entirely from plissé. There are also plissé skirts and trousers galore, making it easier than ever to make even the most subtle of sartorial statements with this delicate detailing.

Plissé is a fabric for summer, and if you do one thing this week, make it snapping up one of our favourite plissé pieces (we’ll race you to it).