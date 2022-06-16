All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Plissé is a summer-ready fabric that deserves a spot in your warm weather wardrobe.
The virtues of some outfits lies in their ability to look far more expensive than they actually are. These outfits are, in fact, our favourites. Who doesn’t want to look fabulously wealthy in an ensemble that cost you the same price as a train ticket?
Which is precisely where plissé comes in. The fabric, which is lightweight, micro-pleated and slightly puckered, lends the most expensive of touches to any and all pieces and, luckily for us, this summer, it’s set to be everywhere.
Should a dress be your favoured piece during the warmer months, there’s one crafted in plissé that’s crying out to be woven into your summer line-up. If a blouse is your go-to seasonal staple, then look to one made entirely from plissé. There are also plissé skirts and trousers galore, making it easier than ever to make even the most subtle of sartorial statements with this delicate detailing.
Plissé is a fabric for summer, and if you do one thing this week, make it snapping up one of our favourite plissé pieces (we’ll race you to it).
Asos Design plissé long sleeve mini swing dress
Asos’s sky blue plissé mini dress is the perfect base for white summery accessories. Wear with chunky white sandals and larger-than-life gold earrings.
Monki short-sleeved plissé top
For those who lean more towards wearing jeans and shorts during the warmer months, weave plissé into your wardrobe in the form of a chic short-sleeved top.
Mango oversized plissé caftan
Nothing screams style more than a head-to-toe plissé trio. If a three-piece is a bit much for you though, then simply opt for this draped caftan instead.
Simply Be swirl relaxed plissé dress
With a pretty art deco-esque pattern, this midi dress is a no-brainer to add to your summer wardrobe. Just throw on your favourite strappy sandals for the perfect finishing touch.
Warehouse printed plissé batwing dress
Plissé comes into its own in the form of batwing dresses, and this abstract print iteration is proof of how great it can look.
Native Youth maxi vintage floral plissé dress
Struggling to get dressed in the morning? Aren’t we all. Simply invest in a sweet maxi dress, add a comfy pair of sandals and there you have it: summer style simplified.
Shop Native Youth maxi vintage floral plissé dress at Asos, £32
Cos plissé midi dress
This navy plissé midi dress needs to be added to your basket as soon as possible. With a summer glow and your prettiest jewellery, it will be the ultimate chic seasonal ensemble in no time at all.
Pleats Please by Issey Miyake technical-pleated top
Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please collection is one of the purveyors of fashion’s love-in with plissé. This punchy pink top will work during all four seasons and will add just the right touch of elegance.
Shop Pleats Please by Issey Miyake technical-pleated top at Matches Fashion, £205
Never Fully Dressed Gaia plissé dress
This statement-making piece is summer in a dress. Add some bold make-up in the form of a popping lip or eye, your favourite trainers, et voilà!
Plumo plissé trousers
Plissé trousers, you say? Why absolutely. Mix it up with this textured black pair, which can easily be incorporated into your wardrobe with minimal effort.
Whistles trailing floral plissé dress
Whistles knows its way around a classic dress like no other. Snap up this floral plissé midi dress to add another to your style stockpile.
