Ganni’s first dedicated plus-size collection has been 8 months in the making, but it’s finally here
Eight months in the making, Denmark’s finest fashion export, Ganni, is finally dipping its toe into the plus-size pond with its first size-inclusive collection, Love Drop.
In 2009, when Ditte Reffstrup and her husband Nicolaj took the reins of dormant Danish cashmere company Ganni, nobody could’ve predicted the heady heights of success that the brand would be achieving 12 years later.
With a coveted spot at Copenhagen Fashion Week, collaborations with a fleet of buzzy designers, including LVMH prize finalist Priya Ahluwalia and a seriously star-studded fanbase under their belts, the fortunes of Ganni have well and truly been overturned.
And now, in their latest first, the Reffstrups are debuting Ganni’s first dedicated plus-size collection, Love Drop, which is in collaboration with size-inclusive e-tailer 11 Honoré and includes 10 pieces that span the gamut of sizes from UK 0–26.
Eight months in the making, Ditte is clear that Love Drop marks only the beginning of Ganni’s journey into extended sizing. “Ganni is not about one look or uniform identity, it’s about confidence and kick-ass energy,” Reffstrup says of the launch. “It’s my hope we can continue to share this spirit with more and more people. Everyone is welcome.”
Ganni isn’t the only brand expanding its reach by branching into extended sizing. Rixo’s upcoming spring/summer 2022 collection is the first line from the brand that will include larger sizes, while London Fashion Week stalwart Erdem similarly made the move at the start of this year with its inclusive collaboration with Universal Standard, the American brand revered for its inclusive size offering, which runs from UK 4-44.
The plus-size market is growing at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the fashion market, and is predicted to account for 22% of the UK clothing market by 2022, according to recent data, which is unsurprising given that the average woman in the UK is size 16.
Let’s hope this is just the first of many so that finally every body can wear everything.
Images: courtesy of Ganni.