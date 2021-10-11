Ganni isn’t the only brand expanding its reach by branching into extended sizing. Rixo’s upcoming spring/summer 2022 collection is the first line from the brand that will include larger sizes, while London Fashion Week stalwart Erdem similarly made the move at the start of this year with its inclusive collaboration with Universal Standard, the American brand revered for its inclusive size offering, which runs from UK 4-44.

The plus-size market is growing at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the fashion market, and is predicted to account for 22% of the UK clothing market by 2022, according to recent data, which is unsurprising given that the average woman in the UK is size 16.

Let’s hope this is just the first of many so that finally every body can wear everything.

