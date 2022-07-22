If I’d resigned myself to a life of first-hand clothes, rather than setting my heart on vintage, I could’ve lived a far simpler life. I could’ve started a small business, maybe, or picked up a hobby. But I didn’t.

Instead, I’ve lost hours feeling love – followed by an almost immediate sense of loss. I’m now intimately familiar with the mixed feelings that come from vintage shopping as a plus-size woman. I’ve come to know all too well the excitement of grabbing something off a rail only to feel deflated as I see the size and find that it’s something that not even prepubescent me – hell, not even infant me– would be able to zip up. Who knew XXXS was a size?