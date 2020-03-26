Polka dots were the biggest print on the runways for ss/2020. In a crowded market of spots, these are the best pieces to buy now.
After the runaway success of Zara’s polka dot dress last summer, it seems the high street (and designers) have gone mad for polka dots. In a season of prints, the polka stood out as the go to for many designers and brands.
Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera, Dries van Noten, Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors Collection all sent polka dots down their runways for ss/2020. Each designer had a different take on the classic print; varying the size of the spot and the combination of black and white, but always sticking to the tried and tested monochrome palette.
On the high street its possible to find nearly every womenswear item imaginable smothered in polka dots- from dresses, skirts and bikinis to shoes and handbags. With only a few exceptions, every high street brand has put their spin on the print; evening wear, swimwear and items to relax in a the weekend, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s our pick of the best polka dot pieces to buy now.
Mango
Mango’s maxi polka dot dress is a bold take on evening dressing. Avoid the traditional black dress and wear this with chunky gold jewellery and elegant flats.
& Other Stories
Prepare yourself for when we’re finally allowed to escape to sunny climbs again and invest in this polka dot bikini from & Other Stories.
Shop & Other Stories polka dot bandeau bikini top and bottoms, £23 each
John Lewis + Mother of Pearl
If you’re feeling bold clash this black and white polka dot shirt with a white and black polka dot trouser.
Uterque
A smart choice for bringing this print trend to the office, wear this polka dot shirt with your pyjamas for your isolation video calls.
The Kooples
Pair this The Kooples semi sheer top with a bandeau and pale denim jeans.
Ganni
Get ready for the summer with this polka dot mini dress from Ganni. Wear with chunky sandals and acid tone accessories.
Shop Ganni sailor collar polka dot dress at matchesfashion.com, £195
Zara
Pair this polka dot mini skirt with a crisp white shirt and strappy sandals for easy date night style.
Accessorize
A subtle bit of bling to carry with you, and spruce up your LBD, on your first night out once isolation rules are relaxed.
All images courtesy of brands.