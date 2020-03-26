The best polka dot pieces to buy now

Polka dots were the biggest print on the runways for ss/2020. In a crowded market of spots, these are the best pieces to buy now.

After the runaway success of Zara’s polka dot dress last summer, it seems the high street (and designers) have gone mad for polka dots. In a season of prints, the polka stood out as the go to for many designers and brands. 

Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera, Dries van Noten, Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors Collection all sent polka dots down their runways for ss/2020. Each designer had a different take on the classic print; varying the size of the spot and the combination of black and white, but always sticking to the tried and tested monochrome palette.

Altuzarra SS20 polka dot sleeveless dress
Altuzarra SS20

On the high street its possible to find nearly every womenswear item imaginable smothered in polka dots- from dresses, skirts and bikinis to shoes and handbags. With only a few exceptions, every high street brand has put their spin on the print; evening wear, swimwear and items to relax in a the weekend, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s our pick of the best polka dot pieces to buy now.

