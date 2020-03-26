The best polka dot pieces to buy now

After the runaway success of Zara’s polka dot dress last summer, it seems the high street (and designers) have gone mad for polka dots. In a season of prints, the polka stood out as the go to for many designers and brands.

Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera, Dries van Noten, Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors Collection all sent polka dots down their runways for ss/2020. Each designer had a different take on the classic print; varying the size of the spot and the combination of black and white, but always sticking to the tried and tested monochrome palette.