Kylie Minogue just confirmed the party season tights of 2019

Christmas party season is around the corner. In fact, there have been reports that some people have already had to squeeze in celebrations to avoid the headache of deciding on a date in jam-packed December. Stylist’s fashion team has already scouted out the most-shopped shoe for party season, reported on the rise of renting party outfits and rounded up all the best sequin dresses.

But there is one low-cost, easy-to-wear accessory that will take you through the season…