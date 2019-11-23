Fashion

Kylie Minogue just confirmed the party season tights of 2019

Hollie Richardson
Kylie Minogue just gave polka dot tights the seal of approval for party season during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show. And she’s not the only celebrity who is a fan of the trend…

Christmas party season is around the corner. In fact, there have been reports that some people have already had to squeeze in celebrations to avoid the headache of deciding on a date in jam-packed December. Stylist’s fashion team has already scouted out the most-shopped shoe for party season, reported on the rise of renting party outfits and rounded up all the best sequin dresses

But there is one low-cost, easy-to-wear accessory that will take you through the season…

Earlier this year, Katie Holmes continued her sartorial reign of 2019 by stepping out in a black satin Saint Laurent dress. The talking point of the outfit was the pair of sheer, polka dot tights she wore with it. Finished with a pair of black, pointed heels – it was an easy-to-achieve, polished party look for the upcoming Christmas party season.

Katie Holmes wears polka dot tights
Katie Holmes gives us a lesson in party dressing with polka dot tights.

Now, Kylie Minogue – who, let’s face it, is the queen of Christmas – has confirmed that polka dot tights really are the party accessory of the season. For her appearance on The Graham Norton Show this weekend, the singer wore a panelled polka dot Balmain dress, paired with polka dot tights. 

She finished the festive look off with just a hint of silver sparkle on her heels – perfection. 

Of course, tights are an essential item throughout the winter months. We recently rounded up the best tights available to buy on the internet – from classic to printed styles.

But, if your eyes are full of dots right now, here are a few of the best pairs of polka dot tights to invest in. 

Calzedonia

Calzedonia tights
Best tights: Calzedonia.

Sheer polka-dotted tights, £11, Calzedonia. 

Buy Calzedonia tights

Pretty Polly

Best tights: Pretty Polly
Best tights: Pretty Polly

Sheer polka-dotted tights, £10, Pretty Polly. 

Buy Pretty Polly tights.

Fogal Pois

Best tights: Fogal Pois.
Best tights: Fogal Pois.

Polka dot tights with diamond detail, Fogal Pois, £34.99. 

Buy Fogal Pois tights

As you go forth and embrace the dots, we’ll keep an eye out for any other celebrities who go dotty for the trend (that was a pun too far – sorry). 

Images: Getty, retailers

Stylist Daily