Poster Girl is the super fun Kardashian and Maya Jama-approved brand that just made its LFW debut
Despite being only five years old, Poster Girl is the brand name on the tip of the fashion world’s tongue – and it just made its London Fashion Week debut.
After cutting their teeth at Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Bvlgari, to name just a few, best friends Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville fused their love of the uber feminine to create Poster Girl in 2017.
Despite both still being enrolled on the Womenswear course at Central Saint Martins, the duo began to carve a candy-coloured, body-con shaped hole in the industry for the brand they so believed in.
It wasn’t long before Dua Lipa was sporting a Barbie-pink Poster Girl number on the cover of her recent album Future Nostalgia and Kylie Jenner was wearing another pink mini from the brand to promote her beauty line.
And yesterday, after months of preparation, the brand revealed its autumn/winter 2022 collection as part of its first London Fashion Week show, which was filled with as many saccharine shades and form-fitting silhouettes as we’ve come to expect from the label.
Still to come on the London Fashion Week schedule is LVMH semi-finalist Steven Stokey-Daley, queen of froth Molly Goddard and Rejina Pyo.
Images: courtesy of Poster Girl.