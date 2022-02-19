After cutting their teeth at Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Bvlgari, to name just a few, best friends Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville fused their love of the uber feminine to create Poster Girl in 2017.

Despite both still being enrolled on the Womenswear course at Central Saint Martins, the duo began to carve a candy-coloured, body-con shaped hole in the industry for the brand they so believed in.