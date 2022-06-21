Poster Girl’s one-size-fits-all dress is officially the dress of the summer
From Kylie Jenner to Dua Lipa and every Love Islander currently having the long, hot summer of their lives, Poster Girl’s one-size-fits-all dresses are everywhere.
What do all of the female Love Island 2022 contestants, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner all have in common? No, that’s not a trick question, but rather one with a straight answer – they have a shared love and appreciation for London label Poster Girl.
The brand, which was founded in 2017, is the brainchild of best friends and former Central Saint Martins students Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville, who cut their teeth at Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Bvlgari, to name just a few.
You’d be forgiven for assuming though that its vertiginous hems and rainbow-hued dresses weren’t for you. After all, when was the last time you electively reached for a barely-there dress?
But hear us out: these are ‘one-size-fits-all’ (made to fit UK sizes 6 to 18) dresses that are made to fit (almost) everybody thanks to their polyamide and spandex blend. According to the brand’s site, Poster Girl dresses are “meant to mould to the body of whoever’s wearing it.”
The reason the Poster Girl’s forever dresses are returning to the zeitgeist is, as ever, due to the current season of Love Island, which has seen almost all of the female contestants wear pre-loved iterations of the snug-fitting minis during the first two weeks of the series.
Earlier this year, after months of preparation, the brand revealed its autumn/winter 2022 collection as part of its first-ever London Fashion Week show, which was filled with as many saccharine shades and form-fitting silhouettes as we’ve come to expect from the label.
In fact, if there’s anything our summer wardrobes are crying out for, it’s a Poster Girl dress, which will fit our bodies forever more. A true investment piece.
Images: courtesy of Instagram/Hugo Comte/Getty.