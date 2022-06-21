What do all of the female Love Island 2022 contestants, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner all have in common? No, that’s not a trick question, but rather one with a straight answer – they have a shared love and appreciation for London label Poster Girl.

The brand, which was founded in 2017, is the brainchild of best friends and former Central Saint Martins students Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville, who cut their teeth at Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Bvlgari, to name just a few.