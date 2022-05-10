Pret just debuted its first-ever fashion offering and it’s in collaboration with 3 industry darlings
Pret A Manger has joined forces with Daniel W Fletcher, Richard Quinn and Ashish to design a limited-edition capsule collection of silk scarves.
Pret might be synonymous with its signature Posh Cheddar and Pickle baguette and a buffet of baked goods that tease the eyes at its tills, but the chain is turning heads and whetting palettes of a different kind this week.
The chain has joined forces with a trio of buzzy London designers, Richard Quinn, Ashish and Daniel W Fletcher, who have each designed a 100% silk scarf inspired by Pret’s new spring menu. The result? A trio of scarves that are good enough to eat (although it’s advisable not to).
The scarves, which are available to buy through Pret’s Instagram account, are inspired by Pret’s three new summer salads: the Miso Chicken & Greens Salad Bowl, the Tamari & Ginger Aubergine Salad Bowl and the Pesto Pasta Salad Box. All proceeds will be donated to the Pret Foundation, the chain’s charity, which aims to alleviate homelessness, poverty and hunger throughout the UK.
“It is such a great cause, helping those most in need,” London Fashion Week stalwart Richard Quinn says, whose own design is an amalgam of edamame bean prints and geometric aubergines and radishes.
“Working with three of the UK’s most coveted, creative and up-and-coming designers (and Pret fans) in this collaboration they’ve been able to help us bring to life the freshness of our ingredients and creating a well-dressed moment for all our customers, not just our salads,” says Katherine Bagshawe, Pret’s UK food and coffee director.
The Pret Foundation was established in 1995, and in 2019 alone, donated over 6 million meals to the homeless globally and 2.5 tonnes of fruit and vegetable each week to the Felix Project, which was used to create an estimated 50,000 meals for vulnerable families.
Images: courtesy of Pret A Manger