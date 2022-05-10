“It is such a great cause, helping those most in need,” London Fashion Week stalwart Richard Quinn says, whose own design is an amalgam of edamame bean prints and geometric aubergines and radishes.

“Working with three of the UK’s most coveted, creative and up-and-coming designers (and Pret fans) in this collaboration they’ve been able to help us bring to life the freshness of our ingredients and creating a well-dressed moment for all our customers, not just our salads,” says Katherine Bagshawe, Pret’s UK food and coffee director.

The Pret Foundation was established in 1995, and in 2019 alone, donated over 6 million meals to the homeless globally and 2.5 tonnes of fruit and vegetable each week to the Felix Project, which was used to create an estimated 50,000 meals for vulnerable families.