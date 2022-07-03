In 1972, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies took to the streets of London for the capital’s first-ever Pride protest. The event, which was attended by around 200-500 people, was heavily policed – but that didn’t stop protestors from taking to the streets.

Fast-forward 50 years and London has just hosted its quinquagenarian Pride, with an estimated 1 million people – including representatives from more than 400 LGBTQ+ community groups – taking to the streets this weekend to stand in solidarity with the queer community. London mayor Sadiq Khan’s office has touted it as the biggest London Pride ever.