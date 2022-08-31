Today (31 August) may mark 25 years since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris, but if you look around you’ll easily see her impact on the world hasn’t waned, from her humanitarian causes to fashion houses taking inspiration from her greatest looks.

As one of the most enduring style icons of the 20th century, the people’s princess will forever be synonymous with a uniform of preppy shirts, ankle grazing trousers, slogan jumpers and, of course, that revenge dress. But none of Diana’s outfits seem to have inspired the masses more than the humble sweatshirt-cycling shorts-chunky trainer combination.