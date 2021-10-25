Printed jeans: meet the fashion-forward denim trend the style set are loving
Inject a pre-party season style sweetener into your wardrobe with a pair of patterned, printed jeans and give a whole new meaning to the term party pants.
The best thing to be born of fashion’s current frisson with all things 00s is not the return of the zigzag parting, nor is it the renaissance of frosted blue eyeshadow. No, one of the biggest sartorial blessings that the 00s gave us was patterned denim, the sort that sat low on your pelvis with plenty of attitude.
Never one to miss a beat, the fashion set has reinterpreted the 00s love of splashy denim into a plethora of form-fitting and fashion-forward jeans, which were first proffered by earth-first label Reformation. After the brand launched its sell-out newspaper print jeans earlier this year, which were promptly endorsed by Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner, it then crafted spin-off trews, adorned with doodles, scribbles and that style perennial, leopard print.
Indeed, after patterned jeans were spotted all over the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week, searches for them spiked by 67%, according to Lyst, calcifying their return to the style menu.
This splashy family of denim might scare you off initially, thanks to their oft-times garish prints, but look at them as the perfect hors d’oeuvre to the season of festive maximalism that we’re hurtling towards at lightning speed. All these straightforward jeans require is a pairing with your favourite jumper or cardigan, a statement winter coat, a pair of solid boots and they will do the rest of the work for you. Just watch them become the loudest, and the most hard-working, member of your wardrobe.
Whichever pattern piques your interest, rest assured there’s a pair for you. Just remember that, in this style instance at least, more is absolutely more.
Reformation newspaper jeans
The jeans that struggle to stay in stock, Reformation’s newspaper jeans are a lesson in sartorial statement-making. Wear them for daytime or nighttime, but whatever you do, just wear them.
Free People Just Float On flare jeans
Available in a clutch of colours and patterns, Free People’s bootcut jeans are the perfect entrée to the trend; the butterfly print is our favourite.
Levi's 501 crop jeans
Arguably Levi’s best fitted jean, the 501 has been reimagined inline with the printed denim trend: wear this lightly speckled pair with box-fresh trainers and a cosy knit for the perfect winter look.
Lucy & Yak Cole wide-leg jeans
Lucy & Yak’s larger-than-life flares are the perfect throw-on-and-go way of embracing pattern and texture, without compromising on style.
Zara straight printed jeans
With a funky geometric pattern and a flattering straight leg, Zara’s purse-friendly take on the trend is perfect for anybody who loves a winter white.
Reformation Cynthia doodle-print organic jeans
If the brand’s newspaper print jeans aren’t quite for you, then look to its Emily Ratajkowski-approved doodle-adorned pair instead.
Shop Reformation Cynthia doodle-print organic jeans at Selfridges, £190
Images: Getty and courtesy of brands.