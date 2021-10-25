The best thing to be born of fashion’s current frisson with all things 00s is not the return of the zigzag parting, nor is it the renaissance of frosted blue eyeshadow. No, one of the biggest sartorial blessings that the 00s gave us was patterned denim, the sort that sat low on your pelvis with plenty of attitude.

Never one to miss a beat, the fashion set has reinterpreted the 00s love of splashy denim into a plethora of form-fitting and fashion-forward jeans, which were first proffered by earth-first label Reformation. After the brand launched its sell-out newspaper print jeans earlier this year, which were promptly endorsed by Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner, it then crafted spin-off trews, adorned with doodles, scribbles and that style perennial, leopard print.