12 ruffle printed dresses to celebrate the last of the summer sun

Printed ruffle dresses are the style solution you never knew you needed, and the one you’re going to want to wear all day long.
What comes with a mini heatwave in September is a wave of excitement (one more sunbathe in the park), followed very quickly by, “What do I wear?” Our holiday clothes haven’t seen the light of day this year and frankly it feels like a real effort getting them out of a vacuum-sealed bag for a few days. (And the idea of denim cut offs this late in the season doesn’t sit right.) Instead, we want something that nods to the new season but allow us to celebrate the last of the summer sun at the same time.
Enter, the printed ruffle dress. The joyful prints play into the mood of a last hurrah of summer, and the ruffle? Well, that gets us in the mood to have a good time. But there is more than just sartorial serotonin from the printed ruffle dress, it’s also a key staple of the season ahead. A Celine model sported this wardrobe staple as part of a Parisian bourgeois a/w 2020 look with tailored blazers and boots, meanwhile Preen by Thornton Bregazzi injected romance into their printed ruffle dress offering through pastel colours and ditsy floral prints.
The summer saw us snapping up the high street’s finest of cloud-like smock dresses, white dresses and silky satin slips. But it seems they have saved the best for last. From ruffled necklines to delicate tiered details, and pared-back polka dot prints to bold geometric designs these are the most fun dresses you’ll wear all season and beyond.
Mango
Voluminous in shape, Mango’s printed ruffle dress is cool in all the right ways. With a subtle print and playful ruffles this dress will look great with slip-on sandals now and suede knee-high boots come winter.
H&M+
This dress from H&M’s plus-size range is the best of both seasons: the print feels autumnal but the silhouette and sweet frill detail works for the last-minute heat of September.
Zara
Summer in a dress, Zara’s take on the trend will bring a joyful hit of colour to your wardrobe. For a serious summer look, team yours with a small wicker bag.
AllSaints
With simple ruffle details on the sleeves and a more flouncy feel on the hem, AllSaints polka dot piece is ticking all our ‘fun dress’ boxes. Make this work for the season to come with stomper boots and a chuck-on leather jacket.
Free People
Leave it to Free People to give a real bohemian edge to this style of dress. The big sleeves add an easy drama to this look and we love the versatility of wearing it on its own and with jeans.
& Other Stories
Making getting ready a breeze with & Other Stories’ easy-to-wear printed ruffle dress. Just add a chunky gold necklace and simple tan sandals.
Next
For those wanting to dip their toe into the printed ruffle dress trend, look no further. Elevate this look with a swipe of red lipstick and a pair of chunky gold hoops.
Ghost
An insider favourite for effortless dresses, Ghost is the go-to for an occasion, and we think a mini heatwave in September is occasion enough.
Topshop
Florals are not just for spring, they aren’t even just for the last of the summer sun, they are for all year round. Which is why we are teaming this floral printed ruffled dress with barely-there sandals now and denim jacket in the weeks to come.
The Kooples
Go all-out maximalist in The Kooples’ frilled floral dress. With a ruffled neckline and an asymmetric hem, give this piece longevity in your wardrobe by teaming it with chunky boots.
Evi Grintela
Evi Grintela’s romantic English Rose midi dress is whimsical enough to celebrate the weather and timeless enough to become a returning favourite again and again.
H&M
Polka dots, floral, ruffles and frills this H&M dress has it all. Add a pair of classic cat-eye sunglasses for added glamour.
Images: Courtesy of brands