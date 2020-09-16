12 ruffle printed dresses to celebrate the last of the summer sun

What comes with a mini heatwave in September is a wave of excitement (one more sunbathe in the park), followed very quickly by, “What do I wear?” Our holiday clothes haven’t seen the light of day this year and frankly it feels like a real effort getting them out of a vacuum-sealed bag for a few days. (And the idea of denim cut offs this late in the season doesn’t sit right.) Instead, we want something that nods to the new season but allow us to celebrate the last of the summer sun at the same time.

Enter, the printed ruffle dress. The joyful prints play into the mood of a last hurrah of summer, and the ruffle? Well, that gets us in the mood to have a good time. But there is more than just sartorial serotonin from the printed ruffle dress, it’s also a key staple of the season ahead. A Celine model sported this wardrobe staple as part of a Parisian bourgeois a/w 2020 look with tailored blazers and boots, meanwhile Preen by Thornton Bregazzi injected romance into their printed ruffle dress offering through pastel colours and ditsy floral prints.

Preen By Thornton Bregazzi brings a romantic feel to the trend.

The summer saw us snapping up the high street’s finest of cloud-like smock dresses, white dresses and silky satin slips. But it seems they have saved the best for last. From ruffled necklines to delicate tiered details, and pared-back polka dot prints to bold geometric designs these are the most fun dresses you’ll wear all season and beyond.

Mango Best printed ruffle dresses: Mango Voluminous in shape, Mango’s printed ruffle dress is cool in all the right ways. With a subtle print and playful ruffles this dress will look great with slip-on sandals now and suede knee-high boots come winter. Shop printed dress at Mango, £119.99 BUY NOW