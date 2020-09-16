12 ruffle printed dresses to celebrate the last of the summer sun

Posted by for Fashion

Printed ruffle dresses are the style solution you never knew you needed, and the one you’re going to want to wear all day long. 

What comes with a mini heatwave in September is a wave of excitement (one more sunbathe in the park), followed very quickly by, “What do I wear?” Our holiday clothes haven’t seen the light of day this year and frankly it feels like a real effort getting them out of a vacuum-sealed bag for a few days. (And the idea of denim cut offs this late in the season doesn’t sit right.) Instead, we want something that nods to the new season but allow us to celebrate the last of the summer sun at the same time. 

You may also like

Collared dresses are the new style to add to your autumn edit – here are 7 we love

Enter, the printed ruffle dress. The joyful prints play into the mood of a last hurrah of summer, and the ruffle? Well, that gets us in the mood to have a good time. But there is more than just sartorial serotonin from the printed ruffle dress, it’s also a key staple of the season ahead. A Celine model sported this wardrobe staple as part of a Parisian bourgeois a/w 2020 look with tailored blazers and boots, meanwhile Preen by Thornton Bregazzi injected romance into their printed ruffle dress offering through pastel colours and ditsy floral prints. 

Preen By Thornton Bregazzi brings a romantic feel to the trend.

You may also like

There’s a key detail making every shoe style look effortlessly chic this season

The summer saw us snapping up the high street’s finest of cloud-like smock dresses, white dresses and silky satin slips. But it seems they have saved the best for last. From ruffled necklines to delicate tiered  details, and pared-back polka dot prints to bold geometric designs these are the most fun dresses you’ll wear all season and beyond. 

  • Mango

    Mango
    Best printed ruffle dresses: Mango

    Voluminous in shape, Mango’s printed ruffle dress is cool in all the right ways. With a subtle print and playful ruffles this dress will look great with slip-on sandals now and suede knee-high boots come winter. 

    Shop printed dress at Mango, £119.99

    BUY NOW

  • H&M+

    H&M Plus printed dress
    Best printed ruffle dresses: H&M+

    This dress from H&M’s plus-size range is the best of both seasons: the print feels autumnal but the silhouette and sweet frill detail works for the last-minute heat of September. 

    Shop frill-trimmed dress at H&M+, £19.99 

    BUY NOW

  • Zara

    Zara yellow ruffle dress
    Best printed ruffle dresses: Zara

    Summer in a dress, Zara’s take on the trend will bring a joyful hit of colour to your wardrobe. For a serious summer look, team yours with a small wicker bag. 

    Shop printed midi dress at Zara, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • AllSaints

    AllSaints black ruffle dress
    Best printed ruffle dresses: AllSaints

    With simple ruffle details on the sleeves and a more flouncy feel on the hem, AllSaints polka dot piece is ticking all our ‘fun dress’ boxes. Make this work for the season to come with stomper boots and a chuck-on leather jacket. 

    Shop Lara Dot dress at AllSaints, £229

    BUY NOW

  • Free People

    Free People ruffle dress
    Best printed ruffle dresses: Free People

    Leave it to Free People to give a real bohemian edge to this style of dress. The big sleeves add an easy drama to this look and we love the versatility of wearing it on its own and with jeans. 

    Shop Float On A Sunbeam dress at Free People, £158

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories

    & Other Stories
    Best printed ruffle dresses: & Other Stories

    Making getting ready a breeze with & Other Stories’ easy-to-wear printed ruffle dress. Just add a chunky gold necklace and simple tan sandals. 

    Shop voluminous ruffle midi dress at & Other Stories, £95

    BUY NOW

Images: Courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article