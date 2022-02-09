Psychedelic swirls are the 70s trend the street style set can’t get enough of

As we wade through 2022, it may well be that everything feels just that little bit 2020. Which is perhaps no great surprise given that the last two years have been spent in largely the same fashion: indoors and clad in nondescript swaddling, elasticated wares.

But for those ready to fully embrace it, there is joy to be found on the horizon in the form of psychedelic swirls, which have twirled their way onto all manner of clothes of late.