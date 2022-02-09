Psychedelic swirls are the 70s trend the street style set can’t get enough of

Swirling, twirling patterns are the retro trend vying for attention in the style sphere, and you’re going to want in.
As we wade through 2022, it may well be that everything feels just that little bit 2020. Which is perhaps no great surprise given that the last two years have been spent in largely the same fashion: indoors and clad in nondescript swaddling, elasticated wares.
But for those ready to fully embrace it, there is joy to be found on the horizon in the form of psychedelic swirls, which have twirled their way onto all manner of clothes of late.
First proffered by London label House of Sunny in the form of its now-viral pale green Hockney dress, these 70s-inspired swirls are making the case for style statements that don’t compromise on the comfort we’ve all become accustomed to. Think twirl-adorned dresses, jumpers and, indeed, coats to keep the Baltic breeze at bay.
This isn’t a pattern to underestimate; far from it, in fact. For those too frightened of what might become of them with a psychedelic swirled separate, then opt for the retro-inspired pattern in the form of a throw-on-and-go dress. Simply pair with your favourite jeans and cowboy boots, and there’s an on-trend ensemble that’s ready to twirl its way into the world.
Kai Collective Gaia long-sleeved top
What Kai Collective doesn’t know about second skin-style tops, frankly isn’t worth knowing. Pair this jewel-toned number with black high-waisted jeans and a pair of blindingly box-fresh trainers for a seriously cool twirly take on the trend.
Never Fully Dressed Happy Place midi dress
A wrap dress solves a multitude of styling dilemmas. Pair with knee-high boots for a desk-to-dusk ensemble, and with platform espadrilles for when the weather decides to finally warm up.
Kitri Anika malachite print trousers
Kitri’s emerald-toned pair of swirly trousers are perfect for anybody looking to add a touch of sartorial jazz hands to their transitional outfits. Wear with a jumper by day and a fitted T-shirt by night.
Urban Outfitters Audre psychedelic swirl dress
Easy-peasy slip dresses don’t come any easier than this swirling Urban Outfitters retro-inspired slip dress, which can be worn over a T-shirt to dress it down, or with a micro mule to dress it up.
House of Sunny Land Cruise Hockney dress
House of Sunny’s viral Hockney dress has been reimagined into a long-sleeved knitted iteration of its former self. Choose from lime green or bold blue in the new interpretations of the twirling dress.
The Elder Statesman swirl cashmere jumper
The Elder Statesman makes some of the best knitwear in the game, and this pink and green jumper is proof. Keep it slightly oversized and clash with even slouchier jeans for a decidedly en vogue off-duty look.
Shop The Elder Statesman swirl cashmere jumper at Matches Fashion, £1,985
Monki patterned faux fur coat
Monki’s green statement-making coat has been spotted on all of the key players in the street style set, and the appeal is clear: it’s bright, bold and seriously cool.
River Island black psychedelic dress
Throw a chunky jumper to make this dress work for daytime, or wear with a minimal mule for evening time, but either way: this swirly dress is a real winner.
Warehouse abstract psychedelic dress
With a floaty silhouette, Warehouse’s abstract psychedelic dress is the perfect entrée to the trend for anybody looking to try it.
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.