Stepping into a new season always holds the opportunity for reinvention. While, of course, many fashion trends are a rework of catwalks and eras of the past, the newness that designers breathe into old favourites is what keeps us coming back for more. And a/w 2020 certainly feels like it is all about the dress. Although it feels like we have established a few firm favourite silhouettes, designers have been busy fine tuning their favourites to ease us into the end of 2020.

Statement sleeve dresses: Chanel a/w 2020 Getty Images

Having spent far too much of s/s 2020 under lockdown, it feels like some of the best trends that the season had to offer were slightly overlooked. Maybe a preference for loungewear over new season must-haves means you might have missed out on some great style edits? But luckily some of these trends are back for a second outing. Puff sleeves were big news last season. Statement sleeve dresses were embraced on the catwalks by the likes of Fendi, Max Mara, Dries Van Noten and Chanel (to name just a few), and it seems the go big or go home mentality was one designers took to heart when it came a/w.

Statement sleeve dresses: Fendi a/w 2020

From perfect puffballs to bulbous balloon shapes and vintage inspired leg of muttons, sleeve styles this season are set to dance between the sublime to the ridiculous, and we’re loving it. The trend has been beautifully intertwined with some of our favourite and most trusted dress shapes, helping to update much loved tea, a-line, mini, maxi and shirt dress silhouettes. So let your sleeves do the talking, look for classic dress styles that you know work for you, and bask in the playfulness of this fun look.

Arket Statement sleeve dresses: Arket We're all guilty of reaching for a black dress, it's just such an easy purchase, but why not opt for this frilled statement sleeve one as a way of reinventing your favourite favourite staple for a/w 2020.

Kai Collective Statement sleeve dresses: Kai Collective One of our favourite classic silhouettes, the shirt dress gets a whole new lease of life with stunning statement sleeves and vegan leather fabric.

Mango Statement sleeve dresses: Mango It's never too early to stock up on sequins and this party perfect dress with ballooned sleeves is great for shimmying the night away.

Sika Statement sleeve dresses: Sika This batik dress is absolutely stunning and the statement frilled short sleeve is certainly one way to ensure you'll turn heads. This gorgeous striped dress is a lovely maxi shape that is perfect for special occasions but equally stunning on a summer evening or holiday alfresco dinner.

Rhode Statement sleeve dresses: Rhode The kind of dress shape that is dangerously addictive as this cute button fronted dress with balloon sleeve shape and optional waist tie belt comes in numerous colours and prints, you have been warned.

& Other Stories With working from home still very much a reality for lots of people marrying workwear attire that is also super comfortable is very much high up on the agenda. This voluminous shirt dress with set in statement sleeve definitely ticks the box.