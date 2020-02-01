PUMA x Tabitha Simmons has arrived and it's beyond beautiful
Calling print lovers! PUMA and Tabitha Simmons’ collection is the perfect spring addition, from floral-littered trainers to blooming tracksuit co-ords, get ready to shape up your spring/summer 2020 wardrobe now.
Since founding her eponymous shoe label in 2009, Tabitha Simmons has been nothing short of innovative. Renowned for her use of carefully crafted intricate patterns, lofty heels, and of course, quirky stripes, the designer has veered into athleisure uniting with famed sportswear brand PUMA, and it’s a blooming partnership.
Tapping into heavily dominated florals, the collection which lands today features a versatile range of sports apparel and footwear boasting the decorative print. The NYC-based fashion veteran lends a soft approach to PUMA’s classic designs including the PUMA Cell Stellar which boasts a floral-infused interior and the OG Ralph Sampson sneaker, offered up in a muted beige hue and floral encased alternative.
Adam Petrick, the established sportswear company’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing, expressed his delight about the new range, noting the union is still very much steeped in recognisable PUMA decor, with splashes of Tabitha’s trademark quirky aesthetic weaved throughout. “We’re excited to introduce our partnership with Tabitha Simmons, an incredible creative with an extremely diverse set of talents. For our first collaboration, we’ve blended PUMA’s iconic sport-inspired silhouettes with Tabitha’s well-known custom florals resulting in disruptive new executions with a feminine touch.”
Shot on a crisp, sunny day in New York, the designs (ranging from £55 to £155) are pictured on a model posing languidly against landmarks in the city with floral landscaping, while accessories are laid on a bed of greenery. Although accessories are a focal point in the collection, the collaboration boasts trendy botanical tracksuit tops and trousers, leaning heavily into the current sportswear frenzy that’s proving popular both in and out of the fashion circuit.
Maximalists revel in the print-heavy nylon reversible top with batwing sleeves, and hastily slot the light, adjustable floral-decorated tracksuit bottoms into your regular rotation as we springboard towards warmer climes. Speaking about the collection, Simmons notes the importance of making pieces that speak to a varied group of women. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such an iconic brand like PUMA for my first venture into the sportswear and athleisure market. Together, we married PUMA’s sporty aesthetic with my signature, feminine florals to create a collection of shoes, bags and a stylish tracksuit for all women on the go.”
Shop our edit of the best PUMA x Tabitha Simmons collab below.
PUMA X Tabitha Simmons
This 80s trend is the gift that keeps on giving. Plus, a little floral embellishment never hurt anyone. Consider our festival plus one sorted.
PUMA X Tabitha Simmons
Boring these trainers certainly are not. Sporting floral decor on the tongue and interior, these trainers sit just on the right side of subtle. Street style on the outside, party on the inside.
PUMA X Tabitha Simmons
This classic silhouette has received a major revamp and we’re all for it. Team them with raw hem jeans to really commit to the retro vibe.
PUMA X Tabitha Simmons
Our gym kit just got a little more playful…
PUMA X Tabitha Simmons
We officially want floral panelling on all of our tracksuit bottoms now. We’ll take two, thanks.
Images: courtesy of PUMA X Tabitha Simmons