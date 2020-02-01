Tapping into heavily dominated florals, the collection which lands today features a versatile range of sports apparel and footwear boasting the decorative print. The NYC-based fashion veteran lends a soft approach to PUMA’s classic designs including the PUMA Cell Stellar which boasts a floral-infused interior and the OG Ralph Sampson sneaker, offered up in a muted beige hue and floral encased alternative.

Adam Petrick, the established sportswear company’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing, expressed his delight about the new range, noting the union is still very much steeped in recognisable PUMA decor, with splashes of Tabitha’s trademark quirky aesthetic weaved throughout. “We’re excited to introduce our partnership with Tabitha Simmons, an incredible creative with an extremely diverse set of talents. For our first collaboration, we’ve blended PUMA’s iconic sport-inspired silhouettes with Tabitha’s well-known custom florals resulting in disruptive new executions with a feminine touch.”